China trip: Religious acts banned

[Anchor]



With the implementation of the visa-free policy, many people are planning trips to China during this holiday period.



Starting tomorrow, China will further strengthen its control over foreign religious activities.



Even just giving religious materials to Chinese people while traveling can lead to punishment.



Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



In Yunnan Province, China, last December, an Islamic leader, an imam, was taken away by the public security.



[Chinese Islamic Leader: "I'll go. I'll go. (Let him go! Where are you taking him!)"]



It is reported that the issue arose from preaching in a location that was not designated.



China recognizes freedom of religion in its constitution, but religious activities are controlled within the methods and scope approved by the state.



From tomorrow, control over foreign religious activities will also be further strengthened.



If religious activities are conducted in unapproved locations or if religious promotional materials are produced and distributed, or if Chinese people are made into believers and donations are collected, punishment will be imposed.



Even just engaging in missionary activities targeting Chinese people or delivering Bibles while visiting can be subject to punishment.



Additionally, for religious facilities using the same language, it has been decided that only one religious facility per district will be permitted for Protestantism, Catholicism, and Buddhism.



In Beijing alone, there are several Korean churches operating, which could lead to illegal status.



Before the new regulations even begin, some Korean churches have already become targets of enforcement.



[Beijing Protestant Church Member/Voice Altered: "(The public security) suddenly told us, 'Do not engage in religious activities anymore. Stop the worship now. And leave.' They seemed to have been lying in wait."]



Chinese authorities have a policy of strict measures if religious activities threaten national security.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



