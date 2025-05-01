Med students' return due tonight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The deadline for medical students to return is tonight (Apr. 30) at 12 AM.



If they do not express their intention to return by then, they will be placed on academic probation.



It is expected that thousands of students will be on probation, increasing the likelihood that three different cohorts will attend classes together next year.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



At a medical school in Seoul.



Two months have passed since the semester started, but the lecture halls are empty.



It is also difficult to see students in the practice rooms and the library.



Although the increase in medical school enrollment that triggered the mass leave of absence has effectively been canceled, the return rate of medical students still remains below 30%.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "I think things might change a bit when the new administration comes in... I believe they will implement academic flexibility measures like last year anyway."]



The government and universities have stated that there will be no more exceptions.



The Ministry of Education sent official documents to each university, stating that students who refuse to attend classes as of today will be placed on academic probation, and pressured universities that had made exceptions, such as delaying the semester, to submit 'regulatory grounds'.



The Ministry of Education also made it clear in a meeting with the deans of medical schools that if they do not return by today, academic probation will be confirmed.



We must prepare for the worst-case scenario where the classes for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 cohorts will all be held together in the first year.



Some universities are even amending their regulations to allow the incoming class of 2026 to take classes first.



[Lee Hae-woo/Co-chair of the Council for Advancement of Medical Schools: "The students who suffer the most are the 2024 and 2025 cohorts. There could be cases where the 2026 cohort graduates first."]



If academic probation continues, it could lead to a large-scale expulsion situation.



Some medical schools are also requesting changes to the transfer student selection process to fill all vacancies with transfer students.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



