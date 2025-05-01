News 9

Park Hae-min's amazing defense

[Anchor]

LG Twins' Park Hae-min, regarded as the best center fielder in professional baseball, showcased amazing defense again today.

He caught a ball hit by Chae Eun-sung that seemed to be going over the fence.

It was like watching Spider-Man in action.

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee has the story.

[Report]

In the second inning, a big hit by Chae Eun-sung was heading towards the center field wall.

It looked like it was going to go over, but it was stopped by Park Hae-min's glove.

He leaped perfectly off the wall and robbed Chae Eun-sung of a home run.

It was an incredible defensive play that was hard to believe even when seen.

The runner on first base, Noh Si-hwan, who didn't think it would be caught, rounded second base and barely made it back to first.

Amid Park Hae-min's stellar defense, LG's Chiriños and Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin engaged in a tight pitching duel.

Hanwha scored first with a ground ball by Lee Do-yoon, but LG equalized with a home run by Park Dong-won that went over the right-center wall.

Then, in the seventh inning, they took the lead 2 to 1 by scoring another run off Ryu Hyun-jin.

However, there was another twist.

Pinch hitter Hwang Young-mook hit a two-run home run that went over the monster wall for a comeback.

This time, it was a hit that flew to a place that could not be caught.

Hanwha secured their fourth consecutive win by defeating LG with a decisive home run from Moon Hyun-bin.

A parade of great defensive plays also unfolded in Jamsil.

Doosan Bears shortstop Park Jun-young and second baseman Oh Myung-jin received applause for their fantastic defensive plays in succession.

However, in the contest, KT wiz's lineup exploded with Rojas's home run, leading them to victory.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

