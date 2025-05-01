Volleyball coach-player duo reunite

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This season, the men's volleyball team OK Savings Bank OKman, which finished at the bottom, announced a fresh start by appointing 'spring volleyball evangelist' Shin Young-cheol as their new head coach.



Coach Shin brought in Jeon Kwang-in from Hyundai Capital Skywalkers through a trade, allowing the mentor and mentee to reunite after eight years.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with them.



[Report]



Twelve years ago, Coach Shin Young-cheol selected rookie Jeon Kwang-in, who was called 'the second Shin Jin-sik', as the first overall pick.



This strategic choice became a game-changer for KEPCO Vixtorm, leading them to soar, achieve their first playoff appearance, and win a cup tournament, thus writing a new chapter in the club's history.



Since then, the mentor and mentee have each thrived in their respective roles as 'spring volleyball evangelists' and seasoned key players, and they have now reunited at OK Savings Bank after eight years.



[“Hello~”]



Although their long-awaited reunion might feel awkward, reminiscing about their shared memories makes time fly.



[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “We said, 'Let’s try some tosses that are as good as a setter's,' and after finishing training, we jokingly practiced for about 5 to 10 minutes. I told Kwang-in that I would let him play as a setter during that game in Gumi, but it didn’t happen due to an injury, right?”]



[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “At that time, if we had already secured a playoff spot, we were planning to let me play in that game (as a setter). But we lost the previous match...”]



Now, both want to recreate the glory of the past together once again.



They feel a heavy sense of responsibility to break the slump of OK Savings Bank, which finished at the bottom this season.



[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “I feel like I’ve gained a thousand troops and ten thousand horses; as a coach, I am quite pleased. I hope that during the games, the name Jeon Kwang-in will always be remembered.”]



[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “To me, the coach is like a father. He has always looked at me positively and reached out first, and I really want to repay that on the court.”]



[“Let’s not get injured and aim for the championship next season.”]



[“I will meet your expectations.”]



[“Fighting! Fighting!”]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



