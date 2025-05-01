News 9

Volleyball coach-player duo reunite

입력 2025.05.01 (03:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This season, the men's volleyball team OK Savings Bank OKman, which finished at the bottom, announced a fresh start by appointing 'spring volleyball evangelist' Shin Young-cheol as their new head coach.

Coach Shin brought in Jeon Kwang-in from Hyundai Capital Skywalkers through a trade, allowing the mentor and mentee to reunite after eight years.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with them.

[Report]

Twelve years ago, Coach Shin Young-cheol selected rookie Jeon Kwang-in, who was called 'the second Shin Jin-sik', as the first overall pick.

This strategic choice became a game-changer for KEPCO Vixtorm, leading them to soar, achieve their first playoff appearance, and win a cup tournament, thus writing a new chapter in the club's history.

Since then, the mentor and mentee have each thrived in their respective roles as 'spring volleyball evangelists' and seasoned key players, and they have now reunited at OK Savings Bank after eight years.

[“Hello~”]

Although their long-awaited reunion might feel awkward, reminiscing about their shared memories makes time fly.

[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “We said, 'Let’s try some tosses that are as good as a setter's,' and after finishing training, we jokingly practiced for about 5 to 10 minutes. I told Kwang-in that I would let him play as a setter during that game in Gumi, but it didn’t happen due to an injury, right?”]

[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “At that time, if we had already secured a playoff spot, we were planning to let me play in that game (as a setter). But we lost the previous match...”]

Now, both want to recreate the glory of the past together once again.

They feel a heavy sense of responsibility to break the slump of OK Savings Bank, which finished at the bottom this season.

[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “I feel like I’ve gained a thousand troops and ten thousand horses; as a coach, I am quite pleased. I hope that during the games, the name Jeon Kwang-in will always be remembered.”]

[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “To me, the coach is like a father. He has always looked at me positively and reached out first, and I really want to repay that on the court.”]

[“Let’s not get injured and aim for the championship next season.”]

[“I will meet your expectations.”]

[“Fighting! Fighting!”]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Volleyball coach-player duo reunite
    • 입력 2025-05-01 03:05:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

This season, the men's volleyball team OK Savings Bank OKman, which finished at the bottom, announced a fresh start by appointing 'spring volleyball evangelist' Shin Young-cheol as their new head coach.

Coach Shin brought in Jeon Kwang-in from Hyundai Capital Skywalkers through a trade, allowing the mentor and mentee to reunite after eight years.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with them.

[Report]

Twelve years ago, Coach Shin Young-cheol selected rookie Jeon Kwang-in, who was called 'the second Shin Jin-sik', as the first overall pick.

This strategic choice became a game-changer for KEPCO Vixtorm, leading them to soar, achieve their first playoff appearance, and win a cup tournament, thus writing a new chapter in the club's history.

Since then, the mentor and mentee have each thrived in their respective roles as 'spring volleyball evangelists' and seasoned key players, and they have now reunited at OK Savings Bank after eight years.

[“Hello~”]

Although their long-awaited reunion might feel awkward, reminiscing about their shared memories makes time fly.

[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “We said, 'Let’s try some tosses that are as good as a setter's,' and after finishing training, we jokingly practiced for about 5 to 10 minutes. I told Kwang-in that I would let him play as a setter during that game in Gumi, but it didn’t happen due to an injury, right?”]

[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “At that time, if we had already secured a playoff spot, we were planning to let me play in that game (as a setter). But we lost the previous match...”]

Now, both want to recreate the glory of the past together once again.

They feel a heavy sense of responsibility to break the slump of OK Savings Bank, which finished at the bottom this season.

[Shin Young-cheol/OK Savings Bank Coach: “I feel like I’ve gained a thousand troops and ten thousand horses; as a coach, I am quite pleased. I hope that during the games, the name Jeon Kwang-in will always be remembered.”]

[Jeon Kwang-in/OK Savings Bank: “To me, the coach is like a father. He has always looked at me positively and reached out first, and I really want to repay that on the court.”]

[“Let’s not get injured and aim for the championship next season.”]

[“I will meet your expectations.”]

[“Fighting! Fighting!”]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.