News 9

Daegu Mt. Hamji wildfire reignites

입력 2025.05.01 (04:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire at Mt. Hamji in Daegu, which had been under control, has reignited.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents, and a national firefighting mobilization order has also been reissued.

We will connect to our reporter at the wildfire site.

Reporter Park Jin-young, has the fire been contained somewhat?

[Report]

I am currently at the command center for the Mt. Hamji wildfire in Buk-gu, Daegu.

The fire, which was thought to be extinguished, has reignited, and the command center is once again busy.

The fire line, which initially extended to 2.1 km, has now been reduced to 1.1 km.

Around 5 PM today, the Buk-gu Office of Daegu sent out a disaster text message to residents of Seobyun-dong, instructing them to evacuate immediately to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeonggyeong Elementary School, Paldal Elementary School and Bukbu Elementary School.

Earlier, around 4:30 PM, residents near Guam-dong and Seobyun-dong were advised to monitor the evacuation situation according to the spread of the wildfire.

Following the evacuation order, about 100 individuals evacuated, including residents from five nearby nursing facilities.

So far, around 200 residents have evacuated to three shelters, including 150 from Dongbyeon Middle School.

Additionally, a school closure order has been issued for two kindergartens, Seongbuk Elementary School, and Seobyun Middle School for tomorrow.

The Fire Agency has issued a national firefighting mobilization order.

This comes just two days after the mobilization order was issued for the main fire suppression on the 28th.

The forestry and firefighting authorities plan to continue overnight firefighting efforts with over 600 personnel and special firefighting vehicles.

Although there were reports that the Surion helicopter would be redeployed for nighttime firefighting, the firefighting authorities have decided to respond solely with ground personnel.

The area affected by the Mt. Hamji wildfire was initially reported to be 260 hectares.

However, due to the reignition today, it has increased to 295 hectares, an increase of 35 hectares.

The forestry authorities report that the reignited fire has not yet crossed into areas outside the wildfire impact zone.

They are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to densely populated residential areas.

This has been Park Jin-young reporting from the Mt. Hamji wildfire site for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Daegu Mt. Hamji wildfire reignites
    • 입력 2025-05-01 04:43:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire at Mt. Hamji in Daegu, which had been under control, has reignited.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents, and a national firefighting mobilization order has also been reissued.

We will connect to our reporter at the wildfire site.

Reporter Park Jin-young, has the fire been contained somewhat?

[Report]

I am currently at the command center for the Mt. Hamji wildfire in Buk-gu, Daegu.

The fire, which was thought to be extinguished, has reignited, and the command center is once again busy.

The fire line, which initially extended to 2.1 km, has now been reduced to 1.1 km.

Around 5 PM today, the Buk-gu Office of Daegu sent out a disaster text message to residents of Seobyun-dong, instructing them to evacuate immediately to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeonggyeong Elementary School, Paldal Elementary School and Bukbu Elementary School.

Earlier, around 4:30 PM, residents near Guam-dong and Seobyun-dong were advised to monitor the evacuation situation according to the spread of the wildfire.

Following the evacuation order, about 100 individuals evacuated, including residents from five nearby nursing facilities.

So far, around 200 residents have evacuated to three shelters, including 150 from Dongbyeon Middle School.

Additionally, a school closure order has been issued for two kindergartens, Seongbuk Elementary School, and Seobyun Middle School for tomorrow.

The Fire Agency has issued a national firefighting mobilization order.

This comes just two days after the mobilization order was issued for the main fire suppression on the 28th.

The forestry and firefighting authorities plan to continue overnight firefighting efforts with over 600 personnel and special firefighting vehicles.

Although there were reports that the Surion helicopter would be redeployed for nighttime firefighting, the firefighting authorities have decided to respond solely with ground personnel.

The area affected by the Mt. Hamji wildfire was initially reported to be 260 hectares.

However, due to the reignition today, it has increased to 295 hectares, an increase of 35 hectares.

The forestry authorities report that the reignited fire has not yet crossed into areas outside the wildfire impact zone.

They are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to densely populated residential areas.

This has been Park Jin-young reporting from the Mt. Hamji wildfire site for KBS News.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.