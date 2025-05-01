Daegu Mt. Hamji wildfire reignites

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire at Mt. Hamji in Daegu, which had been under control, has reignited.



An evacuation order has been issued for residents, and a national firefighting mobilization order has also been reissued.



We will connect to our reporter at the wildfire site.



Reporter Park Jin-young, has the fire been contained somewhat?



[Report]



I am currently at the command center for the Mt. Hamji wildfire in Buk-gu, Daegu.



The fire, which was thought to be extinguished, has reignited, and the command center is once again busy.



The fire line, which initially extended to 2.1 km, has now been reduced to 1.1 km.



Around 5 PM today, the Buk-gu Office of Daegu sent out a disaster text message to residents of Seobyun-dong, instructing them to evacuate immediately to Dongbyeon Middle School, Yeonggyeong Elementary School, Paldal Elementary School and Bukbu Elementary School.



Earlier, around 4:30 PM, residents near Guam-dong and Seobyun-dong were advised to monitor the evacuation situation according to the spread of the wildfire.



Following the evacuation order, about 100 individuals evacuated, including residents from five nearby nursing facilities.



So far, around 200 residents have evacuated to three shelters, including 150 from Dongbyeon Middle School.



Additionally, a school closure order has been issued for two kindergartens, Seongbuk Elementary School, and Seobyun Middle School for tomorrow.



The Fire Agency has issued a national firefighting mobilization order.



This comes just two days after the mobilization order was issued for the main fire suppression on the 28th.



The forestry and firefighting authorities plan to continue overnight firefighting efforts with over 600 personnel and special firefighting vehicles.



Although there were reports that the Surion helicopter would be redeployed for nighttime firefighting, the firefighting authorities have decided to respond solely with ground personnel.



The area affected by the Mt. Hamji wildfire was initially reported to be 260 hectares.



However, due to the reignition today, it has increased to 295 hectares, an increase of 35 hectares.



The forestry authorities report that the reignited fire has not yet crossed into areas outside the wildfire impact zone.



They are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading to densely populated residential areas.



This has been Park Jin-young reporting from the Mt. Hamji wildfire site for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!