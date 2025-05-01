Upcoming nationwide rain forecast

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The good news is that rain is forecasted nationwide tomorrow (May 1).



Rain is also forecasted over the holiday that starts this weekend, as it will help alleviate some concerns about wildfires.



This is Lee Se-heum, a meteorological specialist.



[Report]



Members of the wildfire prevention and firefighting team from the Korea Forest Service are diligently checking various hiking trails that are at risk of wildfires.



They are conducting monitoring and guidance activities.



With the recent continuation of clear and dry days, we cannot let our guard down for a moment.



[Heo Nam-guk/Forest Service Wildfire Prevention and Firefighting Team Member: "There are quite a lot (of hikers) when the weather is nice. It feels like Jongno Street. There are so many people. That's when we are at unease."]



A dry weather advisory has been issued for most areas nationwide, meaning that even a small spark could lead to a large wildfire, but there is good news of rain tomorrow.



The rain will start in the morning in the western regions, including the metropolitan area, and will spread to most parts of the country by the afternoon.



The expected amount of rain is up to 60mm in northern Gyeonggi Province, and 10 to 50mm in other parts of the metropolitan area and the west coast.



Winds will also be strong.



Strong winds with gusts of over 15m per second are forecasted for most areas nationwide until the day after tomorrow (May 2). And in the moutainous regious of Gangwon along the west coast and Jeju Island, winds of over 20m per second are expected, which is equivalent to typhoon strength.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From Thursday morning through the night, a cold front is expected to pass, bringing rain nationwide. Especially at the time when the strong precipitation band passes, we expect turbulent weather accompanied by gusts and thunder."]



During the holiday period starting this weekend, rain is expected frequently as pressure troughs pass periodically.



The Meteorological Administration predicts rain nationwide on Saturday, and rain in the metropolitan area and western Gangwon Province next Tuesday.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



