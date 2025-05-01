Analog moments amid massive blackout

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been reported that there were casualties due to the massive blackout that paralyzed Spain.



The cause of the blackout has not yet been determined.



Despite the inconvenience of being without electricity, citizens found solace in briefly enjoying a return to the old analog way of life.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



People are lining up at a radio shop, inserting batteries and tuning into frequencies, all listening intently to old communication devices.



Instead of clutching their smartphones, they gather in the square to dance and listen to live music.



The same goes for trains that have come to a halt.



Despite facing an unprecedented large-scale blackout, people momentarily returned to a lifestyle reminiscent of the past that they had long forgotten.



[Spanish supermarket employee: "Everything relied on technology, so we had to handle everything with calculators. But we had many more customers than usual."]



The cause of the blackout remains a mystery.



There was an announcement that two incidents at a solar power plant in southwestern Spain destabilized the power system, but the relevant authorities are keeping all possibilities open as they investigate.



[Pedro Sanchez/Prime Minister of Spain: "I assure you of stability, safety, and a return to normalcy, and I promise to resolve this situation for all citizens."]



The blackout has resulted casualties being reported, with at least five fatalities in Spain.



The main causes included the stoppage of oxygen supply devices for patients and carbon monoxide inhalation.



The use of candles to light the night also led to fires.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



