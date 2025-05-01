News 9

Analog moments amid massive blackout

입력 2025.05.01 (04:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been reported that there were casualties due to the massive blackout that paralyzed Spain.

The cause of the blackout has not yet been determined.

Despite the inconvenience of being without electricity, citizens found solace in briefly enjoying a return to the old analog way of life.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

People are lining up at a radio shop, inserting batteries and tuning into frequencies, all listening intently to old communication devices.

Instead of clutching their smartphones, they gather in the square to dance and listen to live music.

The same goes for trains that have come to a halt.

Despite facing an unprecedented large-scale blackout, people momentarily returned to a lifestyle reminiscent of the past that they had long forgotten.

[Spanish supermarket employee: "Everything relied on technology, so we had to handle everything with calculators. But we had many more customers than usual."]

The cause of the blackout remains a mystery.

There was an announcement that two incidents at a solar power plant in southwestern Spain destabilized the power system, but the relevant authorities are keeping all possibilities open as they investigate.

[Pedro Sanchez/Prime Minister of Spain: "I assure you of stability, safety, and a return to normalcy, and I promise to resolve this situation for all citizens."]

The blackout has resulted casualties being reported, with at least five fatalities in Spain.

The main causes included the stoppage of oxygen supply devices for patients and carbon monoxide inhalation.

The use of candles to light the night also led to fires.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Analog moments amid massive blackout
    • 입력 2025-05-01 04:58:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been reported that there were casualties due to the massive blackout that paralyzed Spain.

The cause of the blackout has not yet been determined.

Despite the inconvenience of being without electricity, citizens found solace in briefly enjoying a return to the old analog way of life.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

People are lining up at a radio shop, inserting batteries and tuning into frequencies, all listening intently to old communication devices.

Instead of clutching their smartphones, they gather in the square to dance and listen to live music.

The same goes for trains that have come to a halt.

Despite facing an unprecedented large-scale blackout, people momentarily returned to a lifestyle reminiscent of the past that they had long forgotten.

[Spanish supermarket employee: "Everything relied on technology, so we had to handle everything with calculators. But we had many more customers than usual."]

The cause of the blackout remains a mystery.

There was an announcement that two incidents at a solar power plant in southwestern Spain destabilized the power system, but the relevant authorities are keeping all possibilities open as they investigate.

[Pedro Sanchez/Prime Minister of Spain: "I assure you of stability, safety, and a return to normalcy, and I promise to resolve this situation for all citizens."]

The blackout has resulted casualties being reported, with at least five fatalities in Spain.

The main causes included the stoppage of oxygen supply devices for patients and carbon monoxide inhalation.

The use of candles to light the night also led to fires.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.