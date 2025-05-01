Seoul Spring Festa kicks off

동영상 고정 취소

As we approach the season of fresh greenery in May, the Seoul Spring Festa, a festival to enjoy spring, has opened today (May 30).



The event kicked off with a large concert featuring K-pop groups from the first generation to the fifth generation.



Now, let's go to the scene that has been heating up Seoul, with reporter Kim Hyun-soo.



[Report]



The youngest girl group announces the start of the spring festival with a dazzling performance.



[Yuha/Member ofHearts2Hearts: "I hope we can convey Korea's K-culture well from the heart."]



From hit songs from K-pop groups that have formed global fandom, to fresh new songs, the audience area was quickly filled with a wave of colorful glow sticks.



[Kyujin/Member of NMIX: "I am so happy to be able to perform in this place with many seniors and juniors...."]



From the first-generation idol boy band g.o.d to the youngest fifth-generation idols, 15 groups showcased the essence of K-pop.



Additionally, a special K-pop performance played with traditional Korean music captivated international audiences.



[Flamang Delphine/K-pop fan/France: "We are enjoying the show. We came from France to watch the show!"]



[Oh Yoo-jin/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "(Watching the performance) makes me feel proud and happy to enjoy it."]



This year's Seoul Spring Festa, which showcases Korean culture to people around the world, will present various Korean cultural content over the week, starting with this K-pop performance.



[Wi Ha-jun/Host/Actor: "We will convey the charm and value of Seoul, the center of K-culture, to many people around the world...."]



The 'Spring Festa' announces the arrival of spring in Seoul to the world. The live performance of the opening show 'Seoul Wonder Show' hosted by KBS will be broadcast on KBS 2TV on the night of the 4th of next month at 10:40 PM.



This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.



