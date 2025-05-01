News 9

Seoul Spring Festa kicks off

입력 2025.05.01 (05:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As we approach the season of fresh greenery in May, the Seoul Spring Festa, a festival to enjoy spring, has opened today (May 30).

The event kicked off with a large concert featuring K-pop groups from the first generation to the fifth generation.

Now, let's go to the scene that has been heating up Seoul, with reporter Kim Hyun-soo.

[Report]

The youngest girl group announces the start of the spring festival with a dazzling performance.

[Yuha/Member ofHearts2Hearts: "I hope we can convey Korea's K-culture well from the heart."]

From hit songs from K-pop groups that have formed global fandom, to fresh new songs, the audience area was quickly filled with a wave of colorful glow sticks.

[Kyujin/Member of NMIX: "I am so happy to be able to perform in this place with many seniors and juniors...."]

From the first-generation idol boy band g.o.d to the youngest fifth-generation idols, 15 groups showcased the essence of K-pop.

Additionally, a special K-pop performance played with traditional Korean music captivated international audiences.

[Flamang Delphine/K-pop fan/France: "We are enjoying the show. We came from France to watch the show!"]

[Oh Yoo-jin/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "(Watching the performance) makes me feel proud and happy to enjoy it."]

This year's Seoul Spring Festa, which showcases Korean culture to people around the world, will present various Korean cultural content over the week, starting with this K-pop performance.

[Wi Ha-jun/Host/Actor: "We will convey the charm and value of Seoul, the center of K-culture, to many people around the world...."]

The 'Spring Festa' announces the arrival of spring in Seoul to the world. The live performance of the opening show 'Seoul Wonder Show' hosted by KBS will be broadcast on KBS 2TV on the night of the 4th of next month at 10:40 PM.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul Spring Festa kicks off
    • 입력 2025-05-01 05:09:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

As we approach the season of fresh greenery in May, the Seoul Spring Festa, a festival to enjoy spring, has opened today (May 30).

The event kicked off with a large concert featuring K-pop groups from the first generation to the fifth generation.

Now, let's go to the scene that has been heating up Seoul, with reporter Kim Hyun-soo.

[Report]

The youngest girl group announces the start of the spring festival with a dazzling performance.

[Yuha/Member ofHearts2Hearts: "I hope we can convey Korea's K-culture well from the heart."]

From hit songs from K-pop groups that have formed global fandom, to fresh new songs, the audience area was quickly filled with a wave of colorful glow sticks.

[Kyujin/Member of NMIX: "I am so happy to be able to perform in this place with many seniors and juniors...."]

From the first-generation idol boy band g.o.d to the youngest fifth-generation idols, 15 groups showcased the essence of K-pop.

Additionally, a special K-pop performance played with traditional Korean music captivated international audiences.

[Flamang Delphine/K-pop fan/France: "We are enjoying the show. We came from France to watch the show!"]

[Oh Yoo-jin/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "(Watching the performance) makes me feel proud and happy to enjoy it."]

This year's Seoul Spring Festa, which showcases Korean culture to people around the world, will present various Korean cultural content over the week, starting with this K-pop performance.

[Wi Ha-jun/Host/Actor: "We will convey the charm and value of Seoul, the center of K-culture, to many people around the world...."]

The 'Spring Festa' announces the arrival of spring in Seoul to the world. The live performance of the opening show 'Seoul Wonder Show' hosted by KBS will be broadcast on KBS 2TV on the night of the 4th of next month at 10:40 PM.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.