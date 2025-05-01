Nomadic NC wants to return home

동영상 고정 취소

It has been a month since the structural collapse incident at Changwon NC Park, but the reopening schedule for NC Park is still undecided.



The NC team, currently living a nomadic life, is conducting special training on the rooftop of their accommodation while playing 22 consecutive away games.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji met with the players.



According to the original game schedule, the NC team should be at home in Changwon, but they are entering the Gwangju stadium.



This is their 22nd consecutive away game.



[Kim Hwi-jip/NC: "It's tough... I want to go back home quickly and play baseball in front of our home fans."]



Since the structural collapse incident on the 29th of last month, the NC team has been living a nomadic life due to their home stadium undergoing inspections.



In April, the NC team traveled over 1,700 km from the metropolitan area to Busan, then to Daejeon, Daegu, and Gwangju, finishing the month with a record of 6 wins and 13 losses.



With a win rate of only 30%, they are conducting special training either in their accommodation room or in the corner of the rooftop.



[Park Min-woo/NC Captain: "Even though the situation is like this, we have to do well. Honestly, it's really tough, but I feel like we can't really go anywhere and say 'it's tough'."]



The 36 small businesses located in Changwon NC Park are also quietly enduring the unfortunate incident.



There have been only two home games this season.



They have had no income for a month, but there is no place to complain.



[Changwon NC Park Business Official: "Employee wages are still going out. There are significant difficulties financially and in various aspects."]



To minimize the impact on the team and the businesses, the NC organization aims to hold a home game on Children's Day, May 5, but the reopening remains uncertain.



[Lee Jin-man/NC Dinos CEO: "Changwon City and the industrial complex are making a lot of efforts, and we are also doing our best, but from the perspective of Changwon City and the industrial complex, it has been quite challenging. This process has resulted in significant delays, which is really unfortunate."]



The city of Changwon and the NC organization, which are in the process of removing all 310 problematic louvers and completing additional safety measures, plan to finalize the reopening schedule once they receive the final usage approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport within this week.



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



