Oh Sang-wook returns to fencing

입력 2025.05.01 (05:19)

[Anchor]

Oh Sang-wook, who won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, has gained immense popularity by appearing on entertainment shows.

Putting aside this glamour, Oh Sang-wook quietly picked up his sword again and is challenging for the top spot at the Seoul Grand Prix tournament held in Korea.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.

[Report]

After becoming the world's strongest fencer at the Paris Olympics, Oh Sang-wook temporarily set aside the Taegeuk mark.

He threw the first pitch at a Hanwha home game alongside his junior Park Sang-won, receiving cheers from his hometown fans.

He transformed into a broadcaster by appearing in commercials and entertainment shows.

However, after putting down his sword, he felt the importance of fencing and decided to make a comeback this year.

[Oh Sang-wook/Fencing National Team: "While trying something else, I realized that fencing is the easiest for me, and something I can do well. I think it fits me the best, like the most suitable outfit for me."]

Oh Sang-wook, who rose to the top at the Bulgaria World Cup in January and is still ranked number one in the world, is challenging for a golden thrust at the Seoul Grand Prix this weekend.

In particular, he has promised a thrilling showdown with Tunisia's Ferjani, whom he faced for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

[Oh Sang-wook/Daejeon City Hall: "While I’m smiling next to him, I’m actually keeping a close watch. I think it has significance, so I feel fine meeting him anytime."]

This tournament will also see the new member of the Fencing Avengers, from Park Sang-won, who has grown to be ranked fifth in the world, to Gu Bon-gil, the pillar of men's sabre, all participating in the challenge for the top spot.

[Gu Bon-gil/Fencing National Team: "I have a goal for the Asian Games next year, but I think this is an important match in determining how firm that goal is or if I’m on the right path."]

New strong contenders in women's sabre, Jeon Ha-young and Choi Se-bin, will also compete fiercely against world-class opponents at the Seoul Grand Prix.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

하무림
하무림 기자

