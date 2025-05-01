Courts rules Lee’s remarks false

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the statements made by candidate Lee Jae-myung, which were the focus of this trial, the Supreme Court determined that two were false statements.



These are the so-called golf remarks related to the late Kim Moon-ki and the remarks about the change of use for the Baekhyeon-dong site.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports on the basis of the Supreme Court's judgment.



[Report]



When suspicions arose that he had played golf with the late Kim Moon-ki, candidate Lee Jae-myung made the following statement.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/Dec. 29, 2021/Channel A 'Lee Jae-myung's Proposal': "It was revealed as if I had played golf, but upon checking, I found that part of our group photo was taken out and shown like this. It was manipulated."]



The second trial court interpreted this statement as meaning 'the original photo was manipulated by taking out part of it' and concluded that it could not be seen solely as a lie that he did not play golf with Kim, thus not constituting a false statement.



However, the Supreme Court's judgment was different.



The Supreme Court stated that the meaning should be determined based on the overall impression given by the statement, concluding that it could only be interpreted as meaning 'I did not play golf.'



[Jo Hee-de/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "Since it is a fact that he played golf with Kim Moon-ki, this golf remark constitutes the public declaration of a false fact regarding socializing with a golf companion."]



The judgment regarding the 'Baekhyeon-dong site remarks' was also overturned.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/2021 National Assembly audit: "They (the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport at the time) threatened that they would raise issues like 'dereliction of duty' If (the change of use for Baekhyeon-dong) is not granted ."]



The second trial court believed that the candidate may have used the exaggerated expression 'threatened' and that it could be considered an expression of opinion, thus could not be definitively classified as a false statement.



However, the Supreme Court determined that this statement constitutes a factual declaration.



Additionally, it found that there was no demand, pressure, or threat from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the change of use area.



[Jo Hee-de/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "It is sufficient to give a misleading impression that (The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) threatened to the extent that the defendant had no choice but to inevitably change the use tof the area."]



The Supreme Court stated that the second trial's judgment contained errors that misinterpreted the law regarding public election laws, which affected the ruling.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!