News 9

Supreme Court overturns Lee’s acquittal

입력 2025.05.01 (23:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With just about a month left until the presidential election, the ruling of the election law violation allegations against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung has been overturned again.

The Supreme Court struck down the acquittal from the appeals court and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court with a guilty ruling.

First, reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "We overturn the original judgment and send the case back to the Seoul High Court."]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will once again stand trial for allegations of violating the Public Official Election Act.

The Supreme Court's full bench has overturned the appeals court's not guilty verdict, which had reversed the first instance's guilty ruling, and sent it back with a guilty ruling.

The court judged that Lee's past statements, claiming he did not know the late former director Kim Moon-ki and that there was coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during the process of changing the land use of the Baekhyeon-dong research site, were false.

[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "The majority opinion of the Supreme Court is that this constitutes the crime of publishing false information under Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act."]

Among the 12 Supreme Court justices who participated in the trial, 10 supported this decision.

Justices Lee Heung-gu and Oh Kyung-mi expressed dissent, stating, "The Supreme Court has guaranteed freedom of expression and has limited the scope of the crime of false fact publication under election law, and this decision goes against that."

The Supreme Court stated, "The delays and conflicting judgments in the first and second trials have caused unprecedented confusion," and added, "We have conducted a swift and focused hearing in accordance with the intent of the Public Official Election Act."

The High Court will reopen the trial against candidate Lee Jae-myung while maintaining the Supreme Court's guilty ruling.

Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling, the prosecution stated, "We will ensure that a sentence commensurate with the crime is imposed in the retrial."

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Supreme Court overturns Lee’s acquittal
    • 입력 2025-05-01 23:27:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

With just about a month left until the presidential election, the ruling of the election law violation allegations against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung has been overturned again.

The Supreme Court struck down the acquittal from the appeals court and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court with a guilty ruling.

First, reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "We overturn the original judgment and send the case back to the Seoul High Court."]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will once again stand trial for allegations of violating the Public Official Election Act.

The Supreme Court's full bench has overturned the appeals court's not guilty verdict, which had reversed the first instance's guilty ruling, and sent it back with a guilty ruling.

The court judged that Lee's past statements, claiming he did not know the late former director Kim Moon-ki and that there was coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during the process of changing the land use of the Baekhyeon-dong research site, were false.

[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "The majority opinion of the Supreme Court is that this constitutes the crime of publishing false information under Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act."]

Among the 12 Supreme Court justices who participated in the trial, 10 supported this decision.

Justices Lee Heung-gu and Oh Kyung-mi expressed dissent, stating, "The Supreme Court has guaranteed freedom of expression and has limited the scope of the crime of false fact publication under election law, and this decision goes against that."

The Supreme Court stated, "The delays and conflicting judgments in the first and second trials have caused unprecedented confusion," and added, "We have conducted a swift and focused hearing in accordance with the intent of the Public Official Election Act."

The High Court will reopen the trial against candidate Lee Jae-myung while maintaining the Supreme Court's guilty ruling.

Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling, the prosecution stated, "We will ensure that a sentence commensurate with the crime is imposed in the retrial."

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

[속보] 우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
[속보] 최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

[속보] 최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.