Supreme Court overturns Lee’s acquittal

[Anchor]



With just about a month left until the presidential election, the ruling of the election law violation allegations against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung has been overturned again.



The Supreme Court struck down the acquittal from the appeals court and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court with a guilty ruling.



First, reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "We overturn the original judgment and send the case back to the Seoul High Court."]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will once again stand trial for allegations of violating the Public Official Election Act.



The Supreme Court's full bench has overturned the appeals court's not guilty verdict, which had reversed the first instance's guilty ruling, and sent it back with a guilty ruling.



The court judged that Lee's past statements, claiming he did not know the late former director Kim Moon-ki and that there was coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during the process of changing the land use of the Baekhyeon-dong research site, were false.



[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice: "The majority opinion of the Supreme Court is that this constitutes the crime of publishing false information under Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act."]



Among the 12 Supreme Court justices who participated in the trial, 10 supported this decision.



Justices Lee Heung-gu and Oh Kyung-mi expressed dissent, stating, "The Supreme Court has guaranteed freedom of expression and has limited the scope of the crime of false fact publication under election law, and this decision goes against that."



The Supreme Court stated, "The delays and conflicting judgments in the first and second trials have caused unprecedented confusion," and added, "We have conducted a swift and focused hearing in accordance with the intent of the Public Official Election Act."



The High Court will reopen the trial against candidate Lee Jae-myung while maintaining the Supreme Court's guilty ruling.



Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling, the prosecution stated, "We will ensure that a sentence commensurate with the crime is imposed in the retrial."



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.



