Lee’s trials: 799 days, then just 36

[Anchor]



The election law case follows the so-called 6.3.3 principle.



The first trial is to be judged within six months, while the second and third trials are to be judged within three months each.



However, as you know, this case took over two years for the first trial alone, and as the case progressed to higher courts, the pace quickened amid repeated twists.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has summarized the trial process.



[Report]



In September 2022, the prosecution indicted candidate Lee Jae-myung just one day before the statute of limitations for his election law violation expired.



The prosecution and candidate Lee's side fiercely contested from the beginning, holding four pre-trial hearings.



Candidate Lee stated that it was unfair, comparing himself to former President Yoon.



[Lee Jae-myung/then-Democratic Party leader/Mar. 3, 2023/first trial date: "Regarding Yoon Suk Yeol's statement that he did not know Kim Man-bae, it was dismissed without investigation, while my statement that I did not know Kim Moon-ki led to a search and seizure, followed by the summons of dozens of people for investigation and indictment."]



In the first trial for the election law, there were over 50 witnesses, including former Seongnam Development Corporation Planning Director Yoo Dong-kyu.



The first trial judge suddenly submitted his resignation last January, causing delays in the trial.



There is a mandatory provision that cases under the Public Official Election Act must be judged within six months from indictment to first trial judgment, and within three months for the second and third trials.



However, the first trial took 2 years and 2 months, with a guilty verdict issued in November of last year, 799 days after the indictment.



The second trial court did not take on new cases for two months and proceeded with the trial, ultimately acquitting the defendant, but it took a total of 131 days, failing to meet the three-month requirement.



In contrast, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the day the case was referred to the full bench and convened again two days later to discuss it.



After an unprecedented speed-up, the Supreme Court issued a ruling just 36 days after the second trial's verdict and 9 days after the case was referred to the full bench.



The Supreme Court generally accepted the first trial's guilty findings and viewed the second trial as having misinterpreted the case.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



