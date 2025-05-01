News 9

Lee’s trials: 799 days, then just 36

입력 2025.05.01 (23:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The election law case follows the so-called 6.3.3 principle.

The first trial is to be judged within six months, while the second and third trials are to be judged within three months each.

However, as you know, this case took over two years for the first trial alone, and as the case progressed to higher courts, the pace quickened amid repeated twists.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has summarized the trial process.

[Report]

In September 2022, the prosecution indicted candidate Lee Jae-myung just one day before the statute of limitations for his election law violation expired.

The prosecution and candidate Lee's side fiercely contested from the beginning, holding four pre-trial hearings.

Candidate Lee stated that it was unfair, comparing himself to former President Yoon.

[Lee Jae-myung/then-Democratic Party leader/Mar. 3, 2023/first trial date: "Regarding Yoon Suk Yeol's statement that he did not know Kim Man-bae, it was dismissed without investigation, while my statement that I did not know Kim Moon-ki led to a search and seizure, followed by the summons of dozens of people for investigation and indictment."]

In the first trial for the election law, there were over 50 witnesses, including former Seongnam Development Corporation Planning Director Yoo Dong-kyu.

The first trial judge suddenly submitted his resignation last January, causing delays in the trial.

There is a mandatory provision that cases under the Public Official Election Act must be judged within six months from indictment to first trial judgment, and within three months for the second and third trials.

However, the first trial took 2 years and 2 months, with a guilty verdict issued in November of last year, 799 days after the indictment.

The second trial court did not take on new cases for two months and proceeded with the trial, ultimately acquitting the defendant, but it took a total of 131 days, failing to meet the three-month requirement.

In contrast, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the day the case was referred to the full bench and convened again two days later to discuss it.

After an unprecedented speed-up, the Supreme Court issued a ruling just 36 days after the second trial's verdict and 9 days after the case was referred to the full bench.

The Supreme Court generally accepted the first trial's guilty findings and viewed the second trial as having misinterpreted the case.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee’s trials: 799 days, then just 36
    • 입력 2025-05-01 23:27:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The election law case follows the so-called 6.3.3 principle.

The first trial is to be judged within six months, while the second and third trials are to be judged within three months each.

However, as you know, this case took over two years for the first trial alone, and as the case progressed to higher courts, the pace quickened amid repeated twists.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has summarized the trial process.

[Report]

In September 2022, the prosecution indicted candidate Lee Jae-myung just one day before the statute of limitations for his election law violation expired.

The prosecution and candidate Lee's side fiercely contested from the beginning, holding four pre-trial hearings.

Candidate Lee stated that it was unfair, comparing himself to former President Yoon.

[Lee Jae-myung/then-Democratic Party leader/Mar. 3, 2023/first trial date: "Regarding Yoon Suk Yeol's statement that he did not know Kim Man-bae, it was dismissed without investigation, while my statement that I did not know Kim Moon-ki led to a search and seizure, followed by the summons of dozens of people for investigation and indictment."]

In the first trial for the election law, there were over 50 witnesses, including former Seongnam Development Corporation Planning Director Yoo Dong-kyu.

The first trial judge suddenly submitted his resignation last January, causing delays in the trial.

There is a mandatory provision that cases under the Public Official Election Act must be judged within six months from indictment to first trial judgment, and within three months for the second and third trials.

However, the first trial took 2 years and 2 months, with a guilty verdict issued in November of last year, 799 days after the indictment.

The second trial court did not take on new cases for two months and proceeded with the trial, ultimately acquitting the defendant, but it took a total of 131 days, failing to meet the three-month requirement.

In contrast, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the day the case was referred to the full bench and convened again two days later to discuss it.

After an unprecedented speed-up, the Supreme Court issued a ruling just 36 days after the second trial's verdict and 9 days after the case was referred to the full bench.

The Supreme Court generally accepted the first trial's guilty findings and viewed the second trial as having misinterpreted the case.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

[속보] 우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
[속보] 최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

[속보] 최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.