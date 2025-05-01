Voters’ right to know

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Supreme Court has also presented criteria on how far the statements of politicians running for election can be permitted.



It stated that the right of the public to know and the right to vote should take precedence over the political freedom of expression of candidates.



This means that it should be judged from the perspective of voters.



This report is by reporter Lee Jae-hee.



[Report]



The appellate court had acquitted Lee Jae-myung, emphasizing his 'freedom of expression'.



Even though the candidate's statements can be interpreted in various ways, the court ruled that viewing them only in accordance with the charges does not reflect the political freedom of expression and the freedom of election campaigning.



The Supreme Court also agreed that freedom of expression must be guaranteed in democratic elections.



However, it specified that the criteria should not be based on the individual candidate or the court, but on the 'voter,' that is, the public.



It emphasized that the right of the public to know and their right to vote should be prioritized.



During the election process, the sovereign public must be able to form political opinions based on accurate information and express their will without blemish through elections, which necessitates a strict judgment of the meaning and factual accuracy of politicians' statements.



Furthermore, it presented a new legal principle stating that when a presidential candidate makes public statements about themselves, the level of freedom allowed cannot be the same as that of general public opinion expression.



It also emphasized that this is why there is a crime of false fact publication under the Public Official Election Act.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "(Freedom of expression) aims to correctly form the political will of the public. It is not an absolute value that is guaranteed absolutely. The freedom to lie while clouding the judgment of voters is not a legitimate freedom...."]



The Supreme Court stated that candidate Lee's statements related to Kim Moon-ki and Baek Hyun-dong appear to be false statements that could mislead voters' accurate judgment, and thus cannot be permitted under freedom of expression.



This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.



