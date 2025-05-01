News 9

Proceedings of Lee’s retrial

입력 2025.05.01 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a closer look at how this trial, now returned to the high court, will proceed in the future.

We have legal expert Baek In-seong with us.

Reporter Baek, the most pressing question for the public right now is this:

In the upcoming procedures, will a final decision be reached by June 3, before the presidential election?

[Reporter]

Since the Supreme Court issued a ruling to overturn the previous verdict today (May 1), it will send the case records back to the original court, the Seoul High Court.

Once the records of the second trial arrive, the process of assigning a new panel of judges will take place.

The panel that made the original ruling will be excluded from this assignment.

Once the panel is designated, a hearing date will be set, but it typically takes one to two months from receiving the case records to opening the hearing. Now, this case may proceed more quickly.

If the Supreme Court's reasons for overturning are clear and no additional evidence investigation is deemed necessary, the ruling could be expedited.

However, the presidential election is on June 3, which is just 33 days away.

Although the Supreme Court's ruling came unusually quickly in 34 days, it seems realistically difficult for the judgment in the retrial to be made before the election.

Once the ruling is made, a final judgement will be reached after a Supreme Court retrial.

[Anchor]

Yes, I see.

We should also touch on this point.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the acquittal and made a guilty ruling, it seems that the probability of a guilty verdict in the retrial is high.

If found guilty, won't the sentence also be important?

[Reporter]

First of all, the retrial is bound by the legal judgment of the Supreme Court, so it is true that there is a high possibility of a guilty verdict being issued based on the Supreme Court's judgment.

However, new evidence can also be investigated in the retrial, and there have been precedents of acquittals, so we cannot make assumptions.

Additionally, the first trial at the Seoul Central District Court sentenced one year in prison with a two-year probation.

Since the second trial acquitted the defendant, the sentencing from the first trial has been overturned, so the sentence that will be issued is entirely up to the retrial panel.

If Lee is given a fine of over 1 million won, his right to run for office will be revoked for five years, but this applies only if a final decision is reached before the presidential election.

[Anchor]

Yes, we are highlighting the really important points.

Let's consider a hypothetical situation.

If, as mentioned earlier, a verdict is not reached before the presidential election and candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president, can the trial continue?

[Reporter]

That aspect is expected to become a new point of controversy.

Our constitution provides that the president cannot be "prosecuted," except for crimes of insurrection or treason, which is a constitutional privilege of non-prosecution. While it is certain that a president cannot be "indicted" during their term, there are no regulations on whether an ongoing "trial" that has already been initiated would pause during the president's term.

If it is interpreted that prosecution includes trial, then the retrial must stop if this candidate is elected.

However, the Supreme Court did not mention the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege this time.

Making such a judgement before candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president could be interpreted as political, and it was also not an issue in of the lower courts.

Therefore, assuming candidate Lee is elected president, the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege by the judiciary will depend on whether the second trial panel continues the trial.

[Anchor]

Yes, Reporter Baek In-seong, thank you for your insights.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Proceedings of Lee’s retrial
    • 입력 2025-05-01 23:45:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a closer look at how this trial, now returned to the high court, will proceed in the future.

We have legal expert Baek In-seong with us.

Reporter Baek, the most pressing question for the public right now is this:

In the upcoming procedures, will a final decision be reached by June 3, before the presidential election?

[Reporter]

Since the Supreme Court issued a ruling to overturn the previous verdict today (May 1), it will send the case records back to the original court, the Seoul High Court.

Once the records of the second trial arrive, the process of assigning a new panel of judges will take place.

The panel that made the original ruling will be excluded from this assignment.

Once the panel is designated, a hearing date will be set, but it typically takes one to two months from receiving the case records to opening the hearing. Now, this case may proceed more quickly.

If the Supreme Court's reasons for overturning are clear and no additional evidence investigation is deemed necessary, the ruling could be expedited.

However, the presidential election is on June 3, which is just 33 days away.

Although the Supreme Court's ruling came unusually quickly in 34 days, it seems realistically difficult for the judgment in the retrial to be made before the election.

Once the ruling is made, a final judgement will be reached after a Supreme Court retrial.

[Anchor]

Yes, I see.

We should also touch on this point.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the acquittal and made a guilty ruling, it seems that the probability of a guilty verdict in the retrial is high.

If found guilty, won't the sentence also be important?

[Reporter]

First of all, the retrial is bound by the legal judgment of the Supreme Court, so it is true that there is a high possibility of a guilty verdict being issued based on the Supreme Court's judgment.

However, new evidence can also be investigated in the retrial, and there have been precedents of acquittals, so we cannot make assumptions.

Additionally, the first trial at the Seoul Central District Court sentenced one year in prison with a two-year probation.

Since the second trial acquitted the defendant, the sentencing from the first trial has been overturned, so the sentence that will be issued is entirely up to the retrial panel.

If Lee is given a fine of over 1 million won, his right to run for office will be revoked for five years, but this applies only if a final decision is reached before the presidential election.

[Anchor]

Yes, we are highlighting the really important points.

Let's consider a hypothetical situation.

If, as mentioned earlier, a verdict is not reached before the presidential election and candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president, can the trial continue?

[Reporter]

That aspect is expected to become a new point of controversy.

Our constitution provides that the president cannot be "prosecuted," except for crimes of insurrection or treason, which is a constitutional privilege of non-prosecution. While it is certain that a president cannot be "indicted" during their term, there are no regulations on whether an ongoing "trial" that has already been initiated would pause during the president's term.

If it is interpreted that prosecution includes trial, then the retrial must stop if this candidate is elected.

However, the Supreme Court did not mention the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege this time.

Making such a judgement before candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president could be interpreted as political, and it was also not an issue in of the lower courts.

Therefore, assuming candidate Lee is elected president, the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege by the judiciary will depend on whether the second trial panel continues the trial.

[Anchor]

Yes, Reporter Baek In-seong, thank you for your insights.
백인성
백인성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.