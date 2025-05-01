Proceedings of Lee’s retrial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a closer look at how this trial, now returned to the high court, will proceed in the future.



We have legal expert Baek In-seong with us.



Reporter Baek, the most pressing question for the public right now is this:



In the upcoming procedures, will a final decision be reached by June 3, before the presidential election?



[Reporter]



Since the Supreme Court issued a ruling to overturn the previous verdict today (May 1), it will send the case records back to the original court, the Seoul High Court.



Once the records of the second trial arrive, the process of assigning a new panel of judges will take place.



The panel that made the original ruling will be excluded from this assignment.



Once the panel is designated, a hearing date will be set, but it typically takes one to two months from receiving the case records to opening the hearing. Now, this case may proceed more quickly.



If the Supreme Court's reasons for overturning are clear and no additional evidence investigation is deemed necessary, the ruling could be expedited.



However, the presidential election is on June 3, which is just 33 days away.



Although the Supreme Court's ruling came unusually quickly in 34 days, it seems realistically difficult for the judgment in the retrial to be made before the election.



Once the ruling is made, a final judgement will be reached after a Supreme Court retrial.



[Anchor]



Yes, I see.



We should also touch on this point.



Since the Supreme Court struck down the acquittal and made a guilty ruling, it seems that the probability of a guilty verdict in the retrial is high.



If found guilty, won't the sentence also be important?



[Reporter]



First of all, the retrial is bound by the legal judgment of the Supreme Court, so it is true that there is a high possibility of a guilty verdict being issued based on the Supreme Court's judgment.



However, new evidence can also be investigated in the retrial, and there have been precedents of acquittals, so we cannot make assumptions.



Additionally, the first trial at the Seoul Central District Court sentenced one year in prison with a two-year probation.



Since the second trial acquitted the defendant, the sentencing from the first trial has been overturned, so the sentence that will be issued is entirely up to the retrial panel.



If Lee is given a fine of over 1 million won, his right to run for office will be revoked for five years, but this applies only if a final decision is reached before the presidential election.



[Anchor]



Yes, we are highlighting the really important points.



Let's consider a hypothetical situation.



If, as mentioned earlier, a verdict is not reached before the presidential election and candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president, can the trial continue?



[Reporter]



That aspect is expected to become a new point of controversy.



Our constitution provides that the president cannot be "prosecuted," except for crimes of insurrection or treason, which is a constitutional privilege of non-prosecution. While it is certain that a president cannot be "indicted" during their term, there are no regulations on whether an ongoing "trial" that has already been initiated would pause during the president's term.



If it is interpreted that prosecution includes trial, then the retrial must stop if this candidate is elected.



However, the Supreme Court did not mention the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege this time.



Making such a judgement before candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected president could be interpreted as political, and it was also not an issue in of the lower courts.



Therefore, assuming candidate Lee is elected president, the interpretation of the non-prosecution privilege by the judiciary will depend on whether the second trial panel continues the trial.



[Anchor]



Yes, Reporter Baek In-seong, thank you for your insights.



