PPP urges Lee Jae-myung to resign

[Anchor]



The People Power Party evaluated the Supreme Court's remand as effectively confirming the guilt of candidate Lee Jae-myung, calling it a restoration of the rule of law.



They urged that candidate Lee Jae-myung, who has lost his qualifications, should resign.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



The People Power Party welcomed the ruling as a common-sense decision and a restoration of justice.



Saying that it is practically the same as a confirmed guilty verdict, and criticized that if candidate Lee does not resign, it would be an insult to the public.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The Supreme Court has confirmed that false facts were published, distorting the public's judgment. This alone means that he has lost the qualifications of a presidential candidate."]



They pointed out that candidate Lee, who said the will of the people is more important, should also accept the Supreme Court's ruling as the will of the people.



They stated that the Supreme Court corrected the second trial ruling, which was blinded by partisan logic, and that the second trial judges should be held accountable for their ruling.



They expressed confidence that the remand trial will result in the same invalidation of election as the first trial.



They urged a swift ruling, stating that the judicial risk surrounding candidate Lee must be concluded before the presidential election.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "For the shameless election law violator, we must impose heavy legal responsibilities and severe penalties."]



Other presidential candidates also joined the attack on candidate Lee.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I urge him to realize how strict and fearsome the law is and to resign."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It is clear that Representative Lee Jae-myung will not give up. I will overwhelmingly defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also stated that the loss of candidate Lee's eligibility is just a matter of time, urging the Democratic Party to respect the Supreme Court's judgment and immediately replace their candidate.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



