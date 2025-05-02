Lee rejects ruling: People decide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea has reacted strongly to this ruling.



They criticized the Supreme Court for unjust election interference, calling it a coup.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized that the will of the people is more important and showed his determination to confront the situation head-on.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.



[Report]



After hearing the result of the retrial during the presidential candidate schedule, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that the ruling was completely different from his expectations and stressed the importance of the people's will.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The law is also a consensus of the people, and ultimately, the will of the people is the most important. We must follow the will of the people."]



He expressed his determination to move forward, stating that the judiciary does not decide the lives of the people and that he will trust only the people.



The Democratic Party, which had expected the dismissal of the appeal and the confirmation of innocence, convened an emergency general meeting of lawmakers.



They condemned the Supreme Court for attempting to interfere in the presidential election and rob the people's choice, calling it a political trial.



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "This reveals a sinister intention to ensnare a prominent politician who enjoys overwhelming support and is a leading candidate for the next presidential election."]



Sharp remarks poured out among the lawmakers.



They criticized the Supreme Court, calling it a "coup" and an act of "insurrection," stating that "judicial justice has died."



Candidate Lee Jae-myung made it clear that he is already the presidential candidate selected through the primary and that there will be no change in candidates despite any judicial attempts to shake him.



All 170 members of his party have decided to respond firmly as a united front, although there are voices suggesting a cautious response given that it is a judicial decision.



The Rebuilding Korea Party pointed out that it is "a clear judicial coup and a counterattack by far-right insurrection forces," while the Progressive Party criticized that "the Supreme Court is meddling in politics and causing chaos."



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



