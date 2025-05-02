News 9

PPP’s final primary voting

입력 2025.05.02

[Anchor]

The People Power Party has kicked off its final round of the party primary voting.

With the party's presidential candidate to be selected in two days, candidate Kim Moon-soo is focusing on gathering votes in Chungcheong, while candidate Han Dong-hoon is doing the same in Daegu.

Last night (Apr. 30), during the final TV debate, there was a tense exchange regarding the unification with acting President Han Duck-soo.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

On the first day of the runoff voting, candidate Kim Moon-soo visited Sejong, Chungcheong, and Daejeon, promising to improve local transportation and strengthen decentralization.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will drastically transfer the central government's approval rights to the local governments. I will significantly strengthen regional finances."]

He also proposed support measures for the science and technology sector, including the establishment of a Vice Minister of Science and Technology and improvements to the salary system for research and development personnel.

Candidate Han Dong-hoon visited Daegu and Gyeongbuk, areas with strong conservative support.

He promised victory in the presidential election and targeted the partisan votes.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will win even if I have to drink poison. In the process, I will uphold the spirit and pride of our People Power Party."]

He also announced pledges for housing supply suitable for the elderly, healthcare system reform, and job creation to ensure a secure life in old age.

Last night's final TV debate also centered on the unification with acting President Han Duck-soo as the main issue.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Yesterday: "(When selecting a candidate) Are you willing to concede the candidate position to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Yesterday: "I wonder on what grounds I should concede. I find the question itself a bit..."]

They also expressed differing opinions on the method of unification.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Yesterday: "(Unification) should be done promptly, but in a way that is appropriate in the eyes of the public..."]

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Yesterday: "(Unification) becoming too big of an issue here is not respectful to our party members."]

They jointly criticized the former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's camp for demanding a name change as a condition for a 'big tent' approach for a presidential candidacy.

The People Power Party will conduct member voting and public opinion polls for two days until tomorrow (May 2) and finalize their presidential candidate the day after tomorrow (May 3).

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

