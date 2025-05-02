Prosecution adds “abuse of power”

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has additionally indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of abuse of power.



Former President Yoon is accused of having the military and police enter and block the National Assembly and the Election Commission during the emergency martial law process, thereby forcing them to perform duties they were not obligated to do.



The prosecution stated that they requested the court to combine this case with the ongoing trial regarding the charges of insurrection.



In January, the prosecution had only indicted former President Yoon on charges of being the leader of an insurrection, which does not fall under the constitutional immunity from criminal prosecution granted to sitting presidents.



After further investigation, on the 4th of last month, former President Yoon was dismissed and lost his immunity leading to the additional charges of abuse of power applied today (May 1) to the case being sent to trial.



