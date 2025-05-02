News 9

Han resigns: Eyes presidency

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo stepped down from his position as Prime Minister today (May 1).

He expressed his intention to run for the presidential election, stating that he would take on greater responsibilities.

The official announcement of his candidacy is expected to take place tomorrow (May 2) at the National Assembly.

This is a report by Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who had remained silent about his candidacy for the presidential election, resigned from his position today.

He stated that after long consideration during a serious time, he would step down from his important role to take on greater responsibilities.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "For the country, I will continue on the path I believe is the best, without any excuses, until the very end."]

He emphasized the need for cooperation, stating that South Korea is mired in factional politics.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "If we do not abandon extreme politics and establish a framework for cooperation, there will only be repeated division and conflict, regardless of who is in power."]

He also pointed out that populist policies are not acceptable for securing national interests in the rapidly changing trade order.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We cannot secure our national interests in international negotiations with erratic economic policies driven by vote-chasing."]

Although he did not mention emergency martial law, he expressed that he feels the pain of the conflicts and confusion experienced by the people.

He urged public officials, saying that "the strength to endure until now came from the pride and sense of duty to serve the country and the people," and asked them to ensure that there is no negligence in national governance.

By revealing his intention to run for the presidential election through his resignation speech, it is expected that he will make an official announcement tomorrow morning at the National Assembly.

He is reportedly considering a constitutional amendment to shorten the term as a key presidential campaign promise.

With Han's resignation, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will once again act as President starting from midnight tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

