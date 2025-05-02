News 9

Lee Jae-myung targets labor votes

입력 2025.05.02 (00:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, continued his campaign regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

On Labor Day, he focused on winning the support of the labor sector and also started a 'Listening Tour' visiting various regions across the country.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

On Labor Day, candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and emphasized that when workers do well, businesses also do well.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "When I meet workers, they say I'm anti-business, and when I meet business people, they say I'm right-leaning... Is there a business in South Korea without labor?"]

He appointed Kim Dong-myung as the overall campaign chair and also signed a policy agreement.

He expressed his commitment to the labor sector's long-standing wish for extending the retirement age, as well as the re-promotion of the 'Yellow Envelope Law,' which was discarded after a request for reconsideration.

He also held a meeting with delivery riders, courier drivers, and street food vendors.

He listened to the difficulties faced by 'non-standard workers' such as those in special employment, platform workers, and freelancers who do not receive protection under the Labor Standards Act.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In some countries, they are actually introducing systems to protect workers in such cases, and it seems we are lagging behind."]

He proposed specific labor policies, including a one-time job-seeking allowance for young people, gradual expansion of sick leave benefits, and the introduction of a cap on platform fees.

He also started a 'Listening' bus tour scheduled for three nights and four days.

The candidate plans to traverse alleys to hear the voices of the people and discover policies on-site.

For his first schedule, he visited the alley commercial districts in the border areas of Pocheon and Yeoncheon, and starting tomorrow (May 2), he plans to visit the Gangwon region, followed by Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk over the weekend.

["Have you sold a lot? It's not going well these days, right?"]

The party's campaign committee explained that they intend to communicate with local residents by visiting relatively small cities where party support is weak.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung targets labor votes
    • 입력 2025-05-02 00:35:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, continued his campaign regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

On Labor Day, he focused on winning the support of the labor sector and also started a 'Listening Tour' visiting various regions across the country.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

On Labor Day, candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and emphasized that when workers do well, businesses also do well.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "When I meet workers, they say I'm anti-business, and when I meet business people, they say I'm right-leaning... Is there a business in South Korea without labor?"]

He appointed Kim Dong-myung as the overall campaign chair and also signed a policy agreement.

He expressed his commitment to the labor sector's long-standing wish for extending the retirement age, as well as the re-promotion of the 'Yellow Envelope Law,' which was discarded after a request for reconsideration.

He also held a meeting with delivery riders, courier drivers, and street food vendors.

He listened to the difficulties faced by 'non-standard workers' such as those in special employment, platform workers, and freelancers who do not receive protection under the Labor Standards Act.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In some countries, they are actually introducing systems to protect workers in such cases, and it seems we are lagging behind."]

He proposed specific labor policies, including a one-time job-seeking allowance for young people, gradual expansion of sick leave benefits, and the introduction of a cap on platform fees.

He also started a 'Listening' bus tour scheduled for three nights and four days.

The candidate plans to traverse alleys to hear the voices of the people and discover policies on-site.

For his first schedule, he visited the alley commercial districts in the border areas of Pocheon and Yeoncheon, and starting tomorrow (May 2), he plans to visit the Gangwon region, followed by Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk over the weekend.

["Have you sold a lot? It's not going well these days, right?"]

The party's campaign committee explained that they intend to communicate with local residents by visiting relatively small cities where party support is weak.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.