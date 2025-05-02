Lee Jae-myung targets labor votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, continued his campaign regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.



On Labor Day, he focused on winning the support of the labor sector and also started a 'Listening Tour' visiting various regions across the country.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



On Labor Day, candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and emphasized that when workers do well, businesses also do well.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "When I meet workers, they say I'm anti-business, and when I meet business people, they say I'm right-leaning... Is there a business in South Korea without labor?"]



He appointed Kim Dong-myung as the overall campaign chair and also signed a policy agreement.



He expressed his commitment to the labor sector's long-standing wish for extending the retirement age, as well as the re-promotion of the 'Yellow Envelope Law,' which was discarded after a request for reconsideration.



He also held a meeting with delivery riders, courier drivers, and street food vendors.



He listened to the difficulties faced by 'non-standard workers' such as those in special employment, platform workers, and freelancers who do not receive protection under the Labor Standards Act.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In some countries, they are actually introducing systems to protect workers in such cases, and it seems we are lagging behind."]



He proposed specific labor policies, including a one-time job-seeking allowance for young people, gradual expansion of sick leave benefits, and the introduction of a cap on platform fees.



He also started a 'Listening' bus tour scheduled for three nights and four days.



The candidate plans to traverse alleys to hear the voices of the people and discover policies on-site.



For his first schedule, he visited the alley commercial districts in the border areas of Pocheon and Yeoncheon, and starting tomorrow (May 2), he plans to visit the Gangwon region, followed by Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk over the weekend.



["Have you sold a lot? It's not going well these days, right?"]



The party's campaign committee explained that they intend to communicate with local residents by visiting relatively small cities where party support is weak.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



