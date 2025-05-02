SKT new subscriber suspension

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has issued strong administrative guidance measures against SK Telecom for being hacked and causing a SIM card crisis.



It has ordered the company not to accept new subscribers until it can supply SIM cards stably.



Additionally, it has demanded that the company clarify whether it will waive penalties for users looking to switch carriers.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has the details.



[Report]



Long lines of waiting customers at each branch.



This is due to a shortage of stock, with SKT having secured SIM cards accounting for only about 1% of the total subscriber.



[SKT Agency Employee/Voice Altered: "We currently do not have any SIM cards. Since we don't have SIM cards, you can make a reservation to replace them...."]



This has led to criticisms that while they cannot provide existing users with SIM card replacements, they are supplying new subscribers without any problems.



[Park Jeong-hoon/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/People Power Party: "Shouldn't new branches be unable to activate new subscribers right now?"]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "However, that is only a part of the situation. A significant portion is being used for replacements right now."]



Ultimately, the government took the unusual step of ordering SKT to halt the acceptance of new subscribers.



This is interpreted as a judgment that SKT is more focused on maintaining its status as the top operator than on preventing secondary damage.



The deadline is until the supply of SIM cards for replacements stabilizes.



Furthermore, the government has demanded that SKT clarify its position on waiving penalties for users who wish to switch carriers due to hacking concerns.



Recommendations also included transparent information disclosure through daily briefings.



The government emphasized that this administrative guidance does not have legal binding force but is a strong policy message.



In response, SKT stated that it would review and announce its implementation plan.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



