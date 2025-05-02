News 9

Export gaps to U.S. offset

입력 2025.05.02 (00:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last month's export results have been released.

Due to the shock from U.S. tariffs, exports to the U.S. decreased by more than 6%.

Thanks to an increase in exports to other regions, the total export amount has slightly increased, but there is no guarantee that this will continue.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

The largest share of exports to the U.S. comes from automobiles.

Last month's export amount decreased by more than 16% compared to a year ago.

Exports of general machinery and semiconductors also fell by 22% and 31%, respectively.

Exports to the U.S. were bound to decline.

After a slight increase in February and March, there was a 6.8% decrease last month.

Looking at automobiles, which have the largest share, there was already an 11% decrease from January to March.

During this time, poor electric vehicle sales were significant.

In April, the decrease widened to 16%.

This coincided with the impact of the 25% tariff imposed from the 3rd.

[Park Jeong-seong/Director of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Industry: "The impact of U.S. tariffs is becoming clearly evident. Various factors are combined depending on the market situation for each item...."]

However, the total export amount in April was 3.7% higher, marking the highest level for April on record.

This is because other regions filled the gap left by the U.S.

Exports increased in all three of the four major export regions, excluding the U.S.

The trend of stockpiling semiconductors is also a short-term advantage for exports.

Currently in a state of suspension, there are concerns that the U.S. could impose semiconductor tariffs at any time, leading global IT companies to hoard memory semiconductors.

However, this means that future export demand has been pulled forward, which could turn into a loss for exports after a certain point.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Export gaps to U.S. offset
    • 입력 2025-05-02 00:40:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last month's export results have been released.

Due to the shock from U.S. tariffs, exports to the U.S. decreased by more than 6%.

Thanks to an increase in exports to other regions, the total export amount has slightly increased, but there is no guarantee that this will continue.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

The largest share of exports to the U.S. comes from automobiles.

Last month's export amount decreased by more than 16% compared to a year ago.

Exports of general machinery and semiconductors also fell by 22% and 31%, respectively.

Exports to the U.S. were bound to decline.

After a slight increase in February and March, there was a 6.8% decrease last month.

Looking at automobiles, which have the largest share, there was already an 11% decrease from January to March.

During this time, poor electric vehicle sales were significant.

In April, the decrease widened to 16%.

This coincided with the impact of the 25% tariff imposed from the 3rd.

[Park Jeong-seong/Director of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Industry: "The impact of U.S. tariffs is becoming clearly evident. Various factors are combined depending on the market situation for each item...."]

However, the total export amount in April was 3.7% higher, marking the highest level for April on record.

This is because other regions filled the gap left by the U.S.

Exports increased in all three of the four major export regions, excluding the U.S.

The trend of stockpiling semiconductors is also a short-term advantage for exports.

Currently in a state of suspension, there are concerns that the U.S. could impose semiconductor tariffs at any time, leading global IT companies to hoard memory semiconductors.

However, this means that future export demand has been pulled forward, which could turn into a loss for exports after a certain point.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.