News 9

U.S., Ukraine sign minerals deal

[Anchor]

A so-called 'minerals deal' has been signed between the United States and Ukraine, involving the development of mineral resources within Ukraine.

The U.S. announcement included the phrase 'Russia's full-scale invasion.'

Attention is focused on how this agreement will affect the future situation.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

The agreement signed between the U.S. and Ukraine involves joint investment in mineral resources such as rare earth minerals.

For the U.S., this is a way to secure rare earth minerals, which have become increasingly important in strategic competition as China controls exports.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They have very good rare earth. As you know, we're looking for rare earth all the time. Rare earth is called 'rare' for a reason."]

Future U.S. military support for Ukraine will be considered as part of U.S. investment funds.

This serves as an incentive for Ukraine to ensure continued U.S. support.

Additionally, there has been no mention of financial compensation for the military support the U.S. has provided over the past three years.

There are several favorable elements for Ukraine in this agreement.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Even if the issue of past debts is raised again, we will not accept it. It is clear. We do not acknowledge past matters."]

Furthermore, the U.S. announcement officially used the phrasing 'Russia's full-scale invasion.'

This marks a different atmosphere compared to the U.S. reluctance to mention war responsibilities in the past.

The signing of this agreement comes amid a recent shift where the U.S., which had previously leaned towards Russia, seems to be pressuring Russia.

Russia criticized the agreement, stating that Ukraine is providing mineral resources in exchange for U.S. military support.

This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.

공지·정정

