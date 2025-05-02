Debate over ‘4.5-day workweek’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 1), on the occasion of Labor Day, the labor sector has once again demanded a reduction in working hours.



In the political arena ahead of the presidential election, discussions about a 4.5-day workweek have also emerged as a hot topic.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has examined the feasibility and challenges of this proposal.



[Report]



This automatic door manufacturing company introduced a 4-day workweek for all employees in 2022.



Except for the four months with the highest workload, the rest of the year, employees work four days a week.



[Cheon Do-young/2nd year employee: "We plan from Monday to Thursday to meet production targets...."]



Given the nature of manufacturing, which must operate continuously, this was a bold attempt.



Starting with production workers, the company has gradually increased the scope since 2019, and contrary to concerns, sales and production have reportedly increased by 20% each year.



[Lee Dae-hoon/CEO of the automatic door manufacturing company: "About 10% was achieved through hiring additional staff, and the remaining 10% was covered by introducing smart factories and eliminating all meetings...."]



Discussions about a 4.5-day workweek are also rapidly gaining traction in the context of the presidential election.



The key issue is whether to reduce the current legal working hours of 40 hours per week.



The labor sector supports this, citing the need to improve chronic long working hours for more balance between work and leisure. But the business sector opposes it due to concerns about economic uncertainty and decrease in competitiveness.



Business associations have even identified 'the 4-day workweek or the 4.5-day workweek' as the number one legislative issue that could negatively impact the labor market.



Finding a balance between productivity and wage preservation is a prerequisite challenge.



[Kim Jong-jin/Director of the Korea Worker Institute·Union Center: "There needs to be no impact on the company's sales or productivity for workers to maintain good healthy and good jobs at their workplaces."]



Experts advise that a phased plan reflecting the situation by job and industry is also necessary.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



