Fallout from Lee’s ruling

Now, let's discuss the impact of today's (May 1) Supreme Court ruling on the political arena with our political and diplomatic correspondent, Son Seo-young.



The Democratic Party showed an agitated response, didn't they?



Are they planning to immediately process the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok?



[Reporter]



Their response can be summarized as a mix of confusion and anger.



Tonight, the Democratic Party convened the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



They passed the report on the investigation results for the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



Earlier, during an emergency general meeting, there was talk of the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, and it is reported that there were no opposing opinions.



They argue that Deputy Prime Minister Choi should be impeached to prevent the politicization of the judiciary and to protect national interests in fair election management and tariff negotiations.



Whether to present it in the plenary session after the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's processing has not been decided yet.



The Democratic Party plans to actively highlight the unfairness of the Supreme Court ruling through inquiries in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (May 2).



However, within the Democratic Party, there are voices emphasizing the importance of a cautious response and showing stability, especially with the presidential election approaching.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung is continuing his listening tour this evening, separate from the National Assembly schedule, and plans to continue his presidential campaign tomorrow.



[Anchor]



What is the response from the People Power Party regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi?



[Reporter]



In short, they strongly opposed it, asking who they are taking their anger out on after being slapped in the face at the Han River.



Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong just said that the Democratic Party is trying to impeach Deputy Prime Minister Choi as a way to vent their anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the guilty verdict against Candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Floor Leader Kwon also met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to prevent the impeachment motion from being presented in the plenary session, arguing that if Speaker Woo presents the impeachment motion, he would lose his obligation of neutrality.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party also launched a full-scale offensive regarding today's Supreme Court ruling, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, they are using the ruling to raise doubts about Candidate Lee's qualifications, arguing that it effectively confirms his guilt.



They aim to highlight Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk to turn around their support base.



This could not only consolidate the conservative camp but also influence the moderate voters.



There are expectations that the anti-Lee coalition could gain more momentum.



Already, claims for candidate replacement have emerged from the third zone, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.



[Anchor]



Is there a possibility that the Democratic Party will replace their candidate?



[Reporter]



In short, "no."



The Supreme Court ruling has sent the case back to the High Court, but it has no impact on the candidate's qualifications.



Especially, Candidate Lee became the Democratic Party's nominee with the highest vote rate in history.



At least within the Democratic Party, including the non-mainstream faction, no one is talking about replacing the candidate.



Moreover, due to the court schedule, it is believed that there is no possibility of a definitive ruling before the presidential election on June 3.



[Anchor]



Meanwhile, right after the Supreme Court ruling, Acting President Han resigned.



Is he declaring his candidacy tomorrow?



[Reporter]



Yes, he resigned today, and the People Power Party's candidate will be confirmed the day after tomorrow (May 3).



It is highly likely that he will declare his candidacy tomorrow.



There are also reports that former Saenuri Party leader Lee Jung-hyun has joined the election camp.



Serious preparations are expected to begin.



Acting President Han held a security-related ministerial meeting just before his resignation today.



Since his first phone call with President Trump on April 8, he has been engaging in public schedules comparable to a presidential campaign.



The Democratic Party and other progressive factions are attacking Han as a co-conspirator in an insurrection, and how the traditionally bureaucratic Han will navigate the "insurrection frame" offensive will be a point of observation in the upcoming election process.



[Anchor]



The Democratic Party and others are poised to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, they have warned of a harsh judgment from the public regarding the acting president's candidacy as a rebellion leader.



There are also reactions suggesting that it is strange for the acting president to resign right after the Supreme Court ruling, calling it a "prearranged game."



The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party plan to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy.



They have stated that they will take legal action for abuse of power or election law violations, arguing that Han engaged in pre-election campaigning during his tenure.



[Anchor]



Yes, we will leave it here for now.



This was political and diplomatic correspondent Son Seo-young.



