News 9

Fallout from Lee’s ruling

입력 2025.05.02 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's discuss the impact of today's (May 1) Supreme Court ruling on the political arena with our political and diplomatic correspondent, Son Seo-young.

The Democratic Party showed an agitated response, didn't they?

Are they planning to immediately process the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok?

[Reporter]

Their response can be summarized as a mix of confusion and anger.

Tonight, the Democratic Party convened the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

They passed the report on the investigation results for the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.

Earlier, during an emergency general meeting, there was talk of the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, and it is reported that there were no opposing opinions.

They argue that Deputy Prime Minister Choi should be impeached to prevent the politicization of the judiciary and to protect national interests in fair election management and tariff negotiations.

Whether to present it in the plenary session after the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's processing has not been decided yet.

The Democratic Party plans to actively highlight the unfairness of the Supreme Court ruling through inquiries in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (May 2).

However, within the Democratic Party, there are voices emphasizing the importance of a cautious response and showing stability, especially with the presidential election approaching.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is continuing his listening tour this evening, separate from the National Assembly schedule, and plans to continue his presidential campaign tomorrow.

[Anchor]

What is the response from the People Power Party regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi?

[Reporter]

In short, they strongly opposed it, asking who they are taking their anger out on after being slapped in the face at the Han River.

Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong just said that the Democratic Party is trying to impeach Deputy Prime Minister Choi as a way to vent their anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the guilty verdict against Candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Floor Leader Kwon also met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to prevent the impeachment motion from being presented in the plenary session, arguing that if Speaker Woo presents the impeachment motion, he would lose his obligation of neutrality.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party also launched a full-scale offensive regarding today's Supreme Court ruling, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they are using the ruling to raise doubts about Candidate Lee's qualifications, arguing that it effectively confirms his guilt.

They aim to highlight Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk to turn around their support base.

This could not only consolidate the conservative camp but also influence the moderate voters.

There are expectations that the anti-Lee coalition could gain more momentum.

Already, claims for candidate replacement have emerged from the third zone, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.

[Anchor]

Is there a possibility that the Democratic Party will replace their candidate?

[Reporter]

In short, "no."

The Supreme Court ruling has sent the case back to the High Court, but it has no impact on the candidate's qualifications.

Especially, Candidate Lee became the Democratic Party's nominee with the highest vote rate in history.

At least within the Democratic Party, including the non-mainstream faction, no one is talking about replacing the candidate.

Moreover, due to the court schedule, it is believed that there is no possibility of a definitive ruling before the presidential election on June 3.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, right after the Supreme Court ruling, Acting President Han resigned.

Is he declaring his candidacy tomorrow?

[Reporter]

Yes, he resigned today, and the People Power Party's candidate will be confirmed the day after tomorrow (May 3).

It is highly likely that he will declare his candidacy tomorrow.

There are also reports that former Saenuri Party leader Lee Jung-hyun has joined the election camp.

Serious preparations are expected to begin.

Acting President Han held a security-related ministerial meeting just before his resignation today.

Since his first phone call with President Trump on April 8, he has been engaging in public schedules comparable to a presidential campaign.

The Democratic Party and other progressive factions are attacking Han as a co-conspirator in an insurrection, and how the traditionally bureaucratic Han will navigate the "insurrection frame" offensive will be a point of observation in the upcoming election process.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party and others are poised to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they have warned of a harsh judgment from the public regarding the acting president's candidacy as a rebellion leader.

There are also reactions suggesting that it is strange for the acting president to resign right after the Supreme Court ruling, calling it a "prearranged game."

The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party plan to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy.

They have stated that they will take legal action for abuse of power or election law violations, arguing that Han engaged in pre-election campaigning during his tenure.

[Anchor]

Yes, we will leave it here for now.

This was political and diplomatic correspondent Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fallout from Lee’s ruling
    • 입력 2025-05-02 00:54:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's discuss the impact of today's (May 1) Supreme Court ruling on the political arena with our political and diplomatic correspondent, Son Seo-young.

The Democratic Party showed an agitated response, didn't they?

Are they planning to immediately process the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok?

[Reporter]

Their response can be summarized as a mix of confusion and anger.

Tonight, the Democratic Party convened the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

They passed the report on the investigation results for the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.

Earlier, during an emergency general meeting, there was talk of the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, and it is reported that there were no opposing opinions.

They argue that Deputy Prime Minister Choi should be impeached to prevent the politicization of the judiciary and to protect national interests in fair election management and tariff negotiations.

Whether to present it in the plenary session after the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's processing has not been decided yet.

The Democratic Party plans to actively highlight the unfairness of the Supreme Court ruling through inquiries in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee tomorrow (May 2).

However, within the Democratic Party, there are voices emphasizing the importance of a cautious response and showing stability, especially with the presidential election approaching.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung is continuing his listening tour this evening, separate from the National Assembly schedule, and plans to continue his presidential campaign tomorrow.

[Anchor]

What is the response from the People Power Party regarding the impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi?

[Reporter]

In short, they strongly opposed it, asking who they are taking their anger out on after being slapped in the face at the Han River.

Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong just said that the Democratic Party is trying to impeach Deputy Prime Minister Choi as a way to vent their anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the guilty verdict against Candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Floor Leader Kwon also met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to prevent the impeachment motion from being presented in the plenary session, arguing that if Speaker Woo presents the impeachment motion, he would lose his obligation of neutrality.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party also launched a full-scale offensive regarding today's Supreme Court ruling, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they are using the ruling to raise doubts about Candidate Lee's qualifications, arguing that it effectively confirms his guilt.

They aim to highlight Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk to turn around their support base.

This could not only consolidate the conservative camp but also influence the moderate voters.

There are expectations that the anti-Lee coalition could gain more momentum.

Already, claims for candidate replacement have emerged from the third zone, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.

[Anchor]

Is there a possibility that the Democratic Party will replace their candidate?

[Reporter]

In short, "no."

The Supreme Court ruling has sent the case back to the High Court, but it has no impact on the candidate's qualifications.

Especially, Candidate Lee became the Democratic Party's nominee with the highest vote rate in history.

At least within the Democratic Party, including the non-mainstream faction, no one is talking about replacing the candidate.

Moreover, due to the court schedule, it is believed that there is no possibility of a definitive ruling before the presidential election on June 3.

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, right after the Supreme Court ruling, Acting President Han resigned.

Is he declaring his candidacy tomorrow?

[Reporter]

Yes, he resigned today, and the People Power Party's candidate will be confirmed the day after tomorrow (May 3).

It is highly likely that he will declare his candidacy tomorrow.

There are also reports that former Saenuri Party leader Lee Jung-hyun has joined the election camp.

Serious preparations are expected to begin.

Acting President Han held a security-related ministerial meeting just before his resignation today.

Since his first phone call with President Trump on April 8, he has been engaging in public schedules comparable to a presidential campaign.

The Democratic Party and other progressive factions are attacking Han as a co-conspirator in an insurrection, and how the traditionally bureaucratic Han will navigate the "insurrection frame" offensive will be a point of observation in the upcoming election process.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party and others are poised to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they have warned of a harsh judgment from the public regarding the acting president's candidacy as a rebellion leader.

There are also reactions suggesting that it is strange for the acting president to resign right after the Supreme Court ruling, calling it a "prearranged game."

The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party plan to file a complaint as soon as Acting President Han declares his candidacy.

They have stated that they will take legal action for abuse of power or election law violations, arguing that Han engaged in pre-election campaigning during his tenure.

[Anchor]

Yes, we will leave it here for now.

This was political and diplomatic correspondent Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”

우원식 국회의장 “정부, 최상목 면직 통지…탄핵안 표결 중지”
최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행

최상목 부총리 사임…2일 0시부터 이주호 권한대행
대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’

대법, 이재명 선거법 사건 유죄 취지 ‘파기환송’
이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…<br>민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”

이재명 “국민 뜻이 중요”…민주당 격앙 “사법 쿠데타”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.