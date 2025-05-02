KBL championship battle: SK vs. LG

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the professional basketball championship series kicks off on the 5th, the question remains whether SK will achieve an overall victory after three years or if LG will fulfill its long-awaited dream of its first championship title. Both teams are expressing confidence.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



SK's head coach Jeon Hee-cheol and LG's head coach Jo Sang-hyun stand with the championship strophy between them.



They have been subtly engaging in a psychological battle.



[Jeon Hee-cheol/Coach: "The LG Sakers coach and players said SK is 'easy,' but they are mistaken…."]



[Jo Sang-hyun/Coach: "I have never expressed that it is easy, and I think it is a team worth challenging. We will write a new history for LG."]



The championship series between regular season first-place SK and second-place LG is a battle of spear and shield.



SK is challenging for an overall championship title in three years, led by scoring leader Jameel Warney and fast-break orchestrator Kim Sun-hyung.



[Kim Sun-hyung: "I will do my best to lead the players so that we can definitely wear the championship ring."]



LG plans to focus on weakening SK's fast breaks by leveraging the offensive rebounds of defensive big man Assem Marei.



[Yoo Gi-sang: "We will not be complacent but will have confidence. We want to achieve good results in the championship series."]



The championship series is a best-of-seven format.



In the regular season, SK showed an advantage over LG with 5 wins and 1 loss.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



