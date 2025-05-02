Search warrant issued in Kim’s case

동영상 고정 취소

The police investigating the 'allegations of high clothing costs' of former President Moon Jae-in's wife, Kim Jung-sook, have obtained a search warrant for the Presidential Archives.



The Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police recently received a search warrant from the Seoul High Court and is discussing the Presidential Archives and the items to be seized.



The police plan to confirm the suspicion that Kim purchased dozens of clothing items using the special activity funds of the Blue House during the Moon Jae-in administration through the search.



The Blue House during the Moon Jae-in administration denied the suspicion, stating that no clothing for Kim was purchased with national budget funds such as special activity funds.



