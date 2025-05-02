News 9

3 Korean players at CJ Cup

[Anchor]

The PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament is set to kick off shortly.

The PGA Tour has ranked Korean players Kim Si-woo and Im Sung-jae as the second and third favorites to win, indicating a fierce competition for the title alongside world number one Scheffler.

This is a report from Lee Seong-hoon in Texas.

[Report]

As the decisive match approaches, the three Korean players on the PGA Tour are busy checking their final shots.

Since this is a tournament sponsored by a Korean company, their determination to win is stronger than in any other tournament.

[Kim Si-woo/CJ: "My feel for shots has improved a lot since two weeks ago, so I have gained a lot of confidence. Looking around at the course made it much easier for me to adapt."]

In the power rankings that predict the chances of winning, Kim Si-woo is ranked second, Im Sung-jae third, and An Byeong-hun seventh.

The three Korean players, who have emerged as strong contenders for the title, must surpass the world's number one golfer Scheffler to reach their first victory of the season.

Kim Si-woo, who has a home in Texas, will compete in the same group as Texas natives Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

[Scheffler/USA/Second Interview: "Si-woo and I play at the same club here at home. And so we've got three guys all from Dallas that will be playing this weekend altogether, so it should be a lot of fun."]

This tournament has also set up a special promotional space to showcase Korean culture, providing Korean food and K-beauty products to players and spectators.

Starting tomorrow, we will see if a Korean player can surpass the world number one and achieve their first victory of the season.

This is Lee Seong-hoon from KBS News in Dallas.

