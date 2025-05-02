Rallys held on Labor Day
입력 2025.05.02 (01:34)
A large-scale labor organization rally was held in downtown Seoul to mark the 135th Labor Day.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held the '2025 World Labor Day Conference' in Jung-gu, Seoul, this afternoon (May 1), demanding an increase in the minimum wage and amendments to labor laws.
The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) also held a 'National Workers' Rally for World Labor Day' in the Gwanghwamun area, stating that they would actively engage in social dialogue in line with the new government's launch.
According to unofficial police estimates, over 21,000 people participated in today's rallies organized by the two major trade unions.
