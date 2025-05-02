KIA Tigers vs. Hanhwa Eagles

동영상 고정 취소

Every Saturday, we meet baseball through KBS, and Saturday is for baseball lovers!



This week features KIA Tigers and Hanwha Eagles.



With KIA's Kim Do-young returning from injury and Hanwha's Moon Dong-joo facing off for the first time this season, it's an exciting series, so we have prepared an extended version of our picks 2 and 4.



This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Since the 2022 rookie draft, Kim Do-young and Moon Dong-joo have been in a rivalry.



In this season's so-called 'Moon-Kim War', who will come out on top? The first matchup is approaching.



[Kim Do-young: "I am confident that I can perform better. I will work hard to rise to the ranking that the fans want."]



["I believe our starting lineup is the best in the country, so I think we can show even better performances going forward."]



Will KIA, benefiting from Kim Do-young's return, prevail, or will Hanwha, boasting a solid starting lineup including Moon Dong-joo, take the win?



Given the exciting matchup, we have prepared an extended version of our picks 2 and 4.



First, both commentators predicted Hanwha's advantage.



Commentator Jeon Jun-ho evaluated that Hanwha is ahead in defense and mobility, while commentator Jang Seong-ho predicted that with Hanwha's recent momentum, they could aim for a sweep.



KBS baseball reporters chose Hanwha more often, with a 3 to 1 vote.



Reporters Park Jumi, Moon Young-kyu, and Ha Mu-rim highly praised the strength of Hanwha's mound, while reporter Heo Sol-ji focused on the impact of Kim Do-young's return and the fact that KIA is playing at home.



Additionally, we gathered opinions from four experts.



First, former 'national manager' Kim In-sik mentioned that Hanwha, transformed into a starting kingdom, is expected to win the three-game series and possibly advance to the Korean Series.



Commentator Yoon Hee-sang added that KIA's concentration needs to be highlighted in this evenly matched contest.



Including the victory predictions from KBS baseball specialist reporter Jeong Chung-hee and Monday Baseball Club host announcer Hong Joo-yeon, the total predictions from 10 individuals in the '2 and 4' extended version resulted in 8 to 2, with Hanwha coming out on top.



Due to rain, both teams took a day off, and Hanwha is expected to have Eom Sang-baek, Moon Dong-joo, and Ponce on the mound, while KIA will feature Oller, Naile, and Yang Hyun-jong in a fiery starting battle.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



