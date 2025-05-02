KIA Tigers vs. Hanhwa Eagles
[Anchor]
Every Saturday, we meet baseball through KBS, and Saturday is for baseball lovers!
This week features KIA Tigers and Hanwha Eagles.
With KIA's Kim Do-young returning from injury and Hanwha's Moon Dong-joo facing off for the first time this season, it's an exciting series, so we have prepared an extended version of our picks 2 and 4.
This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Since the 2022 rookie draft, Kim Do-young and Moon Dong-joo have been in a rivalry.
In this season's so-called 'Moon-Kim War', who will come out on top? The first matchup is approaching.
[Kim Do-young: "I am confident that I can perform better. I will work hard to rise to the ranking that the fans want."]
["I believe our starting lineup is the best in the country, so I think we can show even better performances going forward."]
Will KIA, benefiting from Kim Do-young's return, prevail, or will Hanwha, boasting a solid starting lineup including Moon Dong-joo, take the win?
Given the exciting matchup, we have prepared an extended version of our picks 2 and 4.
First, both commentators predicted Hanwha's advantage.
Commentator Jeon Jun-ho evaluated that Hanwha is ahead in defense and mobility, while commentator Jang Seong-ho predicted that with Hanwha's recent momentum, they could aim for a sweep.
KBS baseball reporters chose Hanwha more often, with a 3 to 1 vote.
Reporters Park Jumi, Moon Young-kyu, and Ha Mu-rim highly praised the strength of Hanwha's mound, while reporter Heo Sol-ji focused on the impact of Kim Do-young's return and the fact that KIA is playing at home.
Additionally, we gathered opinions from four experts.
First, former 'national manager' Kim In-sik mentioned that Hanwha, transformed into a starting kingdom, is expected to win the three-game series and possibly advance to the Korean Series.
Commentator Yoon Hee-sang added that KIA's concentration needs to be highlighted in this evenly matched contest.
Including the victory predictions from KBS baseball specialist reporter Jeong Chung-hee and Monday Baseball Club host announcer Hong Joo-yeon, the total predictions from 10 individuals in the '2 and 4' extended version resulted in 8 to 2, with Hanwha coming out on top.
Due to rain, both teams took a day off, and Hanwha is expected to have Eom Sang-baek, Moon Dong-joo, and Ponce on the mound, while KIA will feature Oller, Naile, and Yang Hyun-jong in a fiery starting battle.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
