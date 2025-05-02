UCL semis: Barcelonw, Inter draw
In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, Barcelona and Inter Milan drew with three goals each.
Inter Milan's Dumfries scored a stunning bicycle kick goal, which was countered by a goal from Lamine Yamal, who channeled Messi.
Inter Milan opened the scoring first with a clever heel kick from Marcus Thuram, and then extended their lead in the 21st minute of the first half with Dumfries' fantastic bicycle kick goal.
This goal truly deserves perfect scores for both technical and artistic merit.
Barcelona, who were being outplayed by Inter Milan, began their counterattack with an incredible individual effort from Lamine Yamal.
This goal, where he weaved through five defenders and finished with his left foot, was thought to be something only Messi could do, but Yamal managed it.
Inter Milan's coach Inzaghi praised Yamal, stating that a player like him is a talent that is born once every 50 years.
The first leg of the semifinals, filled with fantastic goals including a long-range shot from Barcelona's Raphinha, ended in a 3-3 draw.
