News Today

[News Today] Top court overturns Lee’s acquittal

입력 2025.05.02 (15:14) 수정 2025.05.02 (15:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Supreme Court has sent the case of main opposition Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung back to the Seoul High Court, calling for a guilty verdict. Lee will now face a retrial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

[REPORT]
Jo Hee-de / Supreme Court chief justice
The previous ruling is quashed and the case is sent back to Seoul High Court.

Main opposition Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will stand trial again on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

The Supreme Court in an en banc decision overturned his previous acquittal and sent back the case to a lower court with the intent for a guilty verdict.

The top court believed that Lee's past remarks about not knowing the late Kim Moon-ki, a former executive of Seongnam Development Corporation and about the land ministry making threats regarding the rezoning of a research institute site in Seongnam were false.

Jo Hee-de / Supreme Court chief justice
The majority opinion is that the statements constitute the crime of false information under Article 250 of the Public Official Election Act.

The court said that in a democratic election, freedom of expression should be guaranteed but interpretation of that is not up to the candidate or the court but the voter, that is the people.

Such ruling implies that the meaning and facts of politicians' remarks must be sternly evaluated so the public can form their political views based on accurate information.

And express their opinion through an election without a hitch.

The court presented a new legal principle that when presidential candidates make announcements about themselves, the same level of free expression granted to ordinary citizens cannot be allowed.

Ten of the 12 justices who took part in the trial reached this decision.

Two other justices Lee Heung-gu and Oh Kyung-mi gave an opposing view noting that the Supreme Court had guaranteed free expression and limited the scope of what constitutes the crime of dissemination of false information under the election law, but the ruling runs counter to this.

The Seoul High Court will hold a retrial on Lee's case in line with the top court's intent for a guilty verdict.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Top court overturns Lee’s acquittal
    • 입력 2025-05-02 15:14:24
    • 수정2025-05-02 15:15:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Supreme Court has sent the case of main opposition Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung back to the Seoul High Court, calling for a guilty verdict. Lee will now face a retrial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

[REPORT]
Jo Hee-de / Supreme Court chief justice
The previous ruling is quashed and the case is sent back to Seoul High Court.

Main opposition Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will stand trial again on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

The Supreme Court in an en banc decision overturned his previous acquittal and sent back the case to a lower court with the intent for a guilty verdict.

The top court believed that Lee's past remarks about not knowing the late Kim Moon-ki, a former executive of Seongnam Development Corporation and about the land ministry making threats regarding the rezoning of a research institute site in Seongnam were false.

Jo Hee-de / Supreme Court chief justice
The majority opinion is that the statements constitute the crime of false information under Article 250 of the Public Official Election Act.

The court said that in a democratic election, freedom of expression should be guaranteed but interpretation of that is not up to the candidate or the court but the voter, that is the people.

Such ruling implies that the meaning and facts of politicians' remarks must be sternly evaluated so the public can form their political views based on accurate information.

And express their opinion through an election without a hitch.

The court presented a new legal principle that when presidential candidates make announcements about themselves, the same level of free expression granted to ordinary citizens cannot be allowed.

Ten of the 12 justices who took part in the trial reached this decision.

Two other justices Lee Heung-gu and Oh Kyung-mi gave an opposing view noting that the Supreme Court had guaranteed free expression and limited the scope of what constitutes the crime of dissemination of false information under the election law, but the ruling runs counter to this.

The Seoul High Court will hold a retrial on Lee's case in line with the top court's intent for a guilty verdict.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이재명 ‘선거법 사건’ 파기환송심, 서울고법 <br>형사7부 배당

[속보] 이재명 ‘선거법 사건’ 파기환송심, 서울고법 형사7부 배당
민주 ‘대통령 재판중지’ 추진…국민의힘 “이재명 방탄 악법”

민주 ‘대통령 재판중지’ 추진…국민의힘 “이재명 방탄 악법”

한덕수, 대선 출마 선언…<br>‘개헌·임기단축’ 공약

한덕수, 대선 출마 선언…‘개헌·임기단축’ 공약
이재명, 강원 접경 지역 공략…김문수 ‘GTX’·한동훈 ‘PK’ 방문

이재명, 강원 접경 지역 공략…김문수 ‘GTX’·한동훈 ‘PK’ 방문
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.