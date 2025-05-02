[News Today] Political aisles split on Lee’s case

News Today





[LEAD]

With the Supreme Court's decision, tensions have erupted across the political arena.

The Democratic Party fiercely denounced the Supreme Court's decision, calling it an unjust intervention in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the PPP called it disqualifying in itself, demanding Lee step down from the Presidential race.



[REPORT]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung heard that his election law violation case was remanded while on his campaign trail.



Stating that the results were unexpected, he said he would go forward while trusting only the people.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate

The law is also agreed on by the public. So, the will of the people is most important and that's what I will follow.



The DP convened an emergency general assembly.



The opposition party members denounced the ruling as a political trial in which the Supreme Court took away people's choice by interfering with the presidential election.



Park Chan-dae / DP acting chair and floor leader

It's been revealed that they have impure intentions to snare and shackle the promising presidential candidate with overwhelming support.



Meanwhile, the People Power Party welcomed the court's decision as a ruling led by common sense and the restoration of justice.



Kwon Young-se / PPP emergency committee chief

The court confirmed that Lee distorted people's decision by sharing false information. That is enough to disqualify him as a presidential candidate.



Other presidential hopefuls joined the attack on Lee.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential primary candidate

I urge him to realize the strictness and severity of the law and step down.



Han Dong-hoon / PPP Presidential primary candidate

It's clear that Lee won't give up. I will defeat him by a large margin.



It's generally projected that the final verdict for Lee is unlikely to be delivered before the presidential election.



But the political circle is expected to remain chaotic until the election.