[News Today] Han Duck-soo declares presidential bid
입력 2025.05.02 (15:14)
[LEAD]
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has announced his bid for the presidency, after stepping down from office yesterday. He pledged constitutional reform and vowed to shorten the presidential term to three years.
[REPORT]
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has declared his bid to run for president one day after stepping down as acting president and prime minister.
As a campaign pledge, he vowed a shorter term in office and to amend the Constitution.
In a press conference Friday morning, Han said he will prepare an amendment bill in his first year in office and complete the amendment in the second year and in the third year, hold general and presidential elections in accordance with the new Constitution.
Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister
I will step down as president after holding general and presidential elections in line with the new Constitution in the third year. I’ll let parliament and the people decide the contents through debates. I’ll only propose key direction of the amendments, checks and balances.
He said that political feuds chasing after the interests of certain partisan factions have reached a dangerous level and he can’t accept the reality where even trade and diplomacy are used in political wrangling.
Han added he is the right person to resolve trade issues.
Regarding criticism that it’s not appropriate for the prime minister of an impeached government to run for office, he said he expressed regret several times over the public shock caused by the martial law incident but added the Constitutional Court had struck down the impeachment motion against him.
Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has resigned after a motion to impeach him was introduced to a National Assembly plenary session late Thursday.
As a result, Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho assumed the role of acting president in what is an unprecedented situation for the country.
