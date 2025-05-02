[News Today] Tariff pulls down exports to U.S.
[LEAD]
The impact of U.S. tariffs is now surfacing in South Korea's export figures. Exports to the United States dropped by more than 6% in April. Rising exports to other regions have helped keep overall numbers afloat for now, but there's no telling how long that support will hold.
[REPORT]
Automobiles account for the largest share of Korea's exports to the United States.
But last month's auto exports fell more than 16%.
General machinery and semiconductor industries also saw their exports to the U.S. plunge 22% and 31%, respectively.
Subsequently, Korea's overall exports to the states shrank as well.
The export amounts increased slightly in February and March, but declined 6.8% last month.
The automobile sector with the largest share of the nation's exports already showed an 11% decrease between January and March.
Most of the blame until then was placed on sluggish EV sales.
But the level of decline reached 16% in April.
The 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. since April 3rd has aggravated the problem.
Park Jeong-seong / Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
The U.S. tariff's impact is clearly showing up. Depending on the market situation, several factors are compounded for each item.
However the total export amount for April increased 3.7%, a record high for the month of April.
The record is attributed to other regions picking up the slack left by the U.S.
Out of four major export regions, three, except for the U.S., saw Korea's exports grow.
The hoarding of semiconductors is also working in favor of Korean exporters in the short run.
Although the U.S. has deferred imposing tariffs on semiconductors, it is assumed that Washington could levy them whenever they want. Such concern is prompting global tech companies to buy up memory semiconductors.
However, present day panic buying means less demands in the future, so the semiconductor hoarding could hamper Korea's exports after a certain point in time.
