[News Today] “4,700 N. Korean casualties in Russia”

"4,700 N. Korean casualties in Russia"

입력 2025.05.02 (15:14)

[LEAD]
The National Intelligence Service says North Korea has suffered 4,700 casualties among troops deployed to Russia, with around 600 confirmed dead. The agency also raised the possibility of further deployments, though it assessed Kim Jong-un is unlikely to attend Russia's Victory Day events next week.

[REPORT]
The National Intelligence Service has reported to the National Assembly that North Korea has dispatched a total of 15,000 troops to Russia on two occasions, and that the number of casualties reaches 4,700.

The death toll stands at 600. Most of the killed were cremated locally and their bodies were sent to their home country. Those who were wounded are said to be currently kept in isolation facilities in Pyongyang and other areas.

The report says as the deployment period extended, there have been cases of deviant behavior such as excessive drinking, but the North Korean troops' combat skills have improved as they got acclimated to modern warfare, and economic rewards were provided for the dispatch.

Kim Byung-kee / Intelligence Committee (DP)
They are discussing industrial modernization with Russia in 14 sectors including metals and aviation. Some 15,000 workers have been dispatched to Russia.

Although there are no visible signs yet, the NIS believes there is a possibility of additional troop dispatch.

The top intel agency also says it is highly likely that other figures like Supreme People's Assembly Standing Committee Chairman Choe Ryong-hae will attend Russia's Victory Day events next week instead of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

