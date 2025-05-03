News 9

Albamon hack leaks data

[Anchor]

Amid the ongoing hacking scandal involving SKT, another hacking incident has occurred.

This time, over 22,000 personal information records were leaked due to a hacking attack on the domestic part-time job platform Albamon.

It has been identified that some educational backgrounds and self-introductions were also leaked.

This is a report by Lee Yoon-jae.

[Report]

This is the information posted on the Albamon website.

They announced that on Apr. 30, there was an attempted hacking of the 'Resume Preview' feature, resulting in the leakage of 22,473 pieces of information, including member names, contact numbers, and addresses.

However, according to KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that in some cases, members' educational backgrounds, self-introductions, desired salaries, and portfolios were also leaked.

[Albamon information leak victim: "I was using it until last year, so it's quite shocking. Coincidentally, I am also a customer of SKT, so it's not a good feeling to have my personal information leaked twice..."]

It is reported that this is the first time a job recruitment platform has been hacked.

In particular, the leakage of sensitive private information, including individuals' economic activities, raises concerns about secondary damage.

On May 1, Albamon voluntarily reported the hacking damage to relevant authorities and individually informed the victims of the information leak.

They have set the compensation amount at 100,000 won.

[Albamon information leak victim: "I also think, is my information only worth 100,000 won? Even if there is compensation, there are no measures regarding the fact that my information has been leaked."]

Albamon stated that they deeply recognize their responsibility and will use this as an opportunity to thoroughly inspect their security systems.

They also explained that they have created a separate page to check for potential personal information leaks.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-jae.

