Third in line as acting president

[Anchor]



Last night (May 1), the Democratic Party abruptly attempted to impeach Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



With Choi resigning immediately, starting today (May 2), Lee Ju-ho, the Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs, will take over as acting president.



This unprecedented situation, in which a third person in line is serving as acting president, must navigate economic and trade issues ahead of the presidential election.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the story.



[Report]



On his first day as the final decision-maker in state affairs, ranked fourth among cabinet members, Acting President Lee Ju-ho convened an emergency National Security Council meeting to start a busy day.



[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President: "In particular, we must maintain a thorough preparedness posture so that North Korea cannot carry out any provocative actions..."]



In the subsequent cabinet meeting, he emphasized stable state management and deliberated on a supplementary budget plan exceeding 13 trillion won.



[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President: "For the remaining 30 days, let us all put in our utmost effort with the mindset of being acting president."]



The path ahead for the 'one person, three roles' system of Acting President Lee Ju-ho is by no means smooth.



In addition to his existing duties as Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs, he must also handle the economic affairs previously managed by the Economic Deputy Prime Minister, coordinate the cabinet as the Prime Minister, and oversee departments directly under the Prime Minister, such as the Ministry of Personnel and the Ministry of Legislation, as well as the President's direct agencies like the military command, the Board of Audit and Inspection, and the National Intelligence Service.



How to navigate the tariff war originating from the United States and manage the presidential election approaching in a month are significant challenges.



The conflict between the government and the Assembly, which he effectively led to a surrender, remains unresolved.



As the President, Prime Minister, and Economic Deputy Prime Minister positions are vacant, concerns about the quorum for cabinet meetings arose, prompting the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to clarify that it is possible with 11 or more cabinet members.



The Ministry of Education has also formed and started operating a support team for the acting president's duties, led by Deputy Minister Kim Young-gon, with significant participation from relevant ministries.



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



