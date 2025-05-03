News 9

Investors rush to U.S. stocks

[Anchor]

Our individual investors have purchased more overseas stocks in the first three months of this year than the total net purchase amount for the entire last year.

This phenomenon of escaping the domestic stock market has intensified.

Reporter Park Chan has the story.

[Report]

In March, a special lecture on stock investment was held at a university.

The topic of the lecture was overseas investment.

Dozens of students filled the classroom.

[Choi Jae-sung/Investment Lecture Company Planner: "In the early days, there were many inquiries about how to start overseas investment. Now, there are more in-depth questions regarding investment strategies due to U.S. interest rate issues."]

Since the beginning of this year, the U.S. S&P 500 has dropped by about 6%, while the Korean KOSPI has risen by over 6%.

However, the buying of overseas stocks by 'Seo-hak-gaemi' (Korean individual investors investing in foreign stocks) is becoming more intense.

From January to March, the net purchase amount reached 11.6 billion dollars.

This surpasses last year's annual net purchase amount of 10.1 billion dollars.

Compared to the peak of the 'Seo-hak-gaemi' craze during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is even higher.

Tesla, which once saw its stock price nearly halved, is the number one purchased stock.

Second place went to an ETF that tracks Tesla's price at double leverage.

As U.S. stocks have fallen this year, it is interpreted as a 'buying opportunity' for low prices, leading to a trend of more concentrated investment.

The Bank of Korea has issued an unusual warning that the concentration of investments is excessive.

[Park Kwan-seo/Head of Overseas Investment Analysis Team, Bank of Korea: "Since the U.S. stock market has had much higher returns, there are still expectations remaining, and we see that there is a 'buying pressure' when prices drop significantly."]

In the first quarter of this year, individuals made net purchases of about 8 trillion won in domestic stocks—only about half the amount invested in overseas stocks.

Despite election pledges to push the KOSPI to 3,000 or even 5,000 points, such goals seem distant unless the trend of exiting the domestic market is reversed.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

