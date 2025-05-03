U.S. hit Chinese clothing exports

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has begun imposing tariffs on small packages sent from China today.



This measure targets Chinese e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu, which have grown by leveraging low prices.



The impact has also reached clothing factories in China.



Our correspondent Kim Min-jung has the report.



[Report]



In Tangbudong Village, Guangzhou, China.



Clothing factories are densely packed along a narrow street that can barely accommodate a car.



Within a 3 km radius, there are over a thousand large and small factories, most of which export clothes produced through e-commerce companies like Shein.



We visited one factory.



While the factory is barely operational, the aftermath of a sudden halt in orders right after the tariff war remains palpable.



Products that were supposed to be exported to the U.S. last month are now piled up in one corner of the factory due to canceled orders.



[Wang Zifang/Representative of ○○ Clothing Company: "If the tariff war prolongs, small and medium-sized enterprises that export to the U.S. from here, as well as American companies importing Chinese goods, will become scapegoats."]



This factory, operated by a Korean expatriate, has completely halted half of its production line.



About 40% of the clothes produced were exported to the U.S., but finding alternative sales channels has proven difficult instead of shipping to the blocked U.S. market.



[Representative of △△ Clothing Company: "American styles and Chinese styles are different, and selling what was sold in the U.S. in China doesn't seem easy."]



Now that the last batch has been cleared, the once bustling export city of Guangzhou is gradually losing its vitality.



[Ye Chao Feng/Tianwei International Logistics: "We are concerned about the prolonged tariff war. The logistics industry is also being affected to some extent."]



The Chinese government maintains an official stance that there is no problem in preparation for a long-term battle, but the impact on manufacturing hubs at the forefront of exports is becoming a reality.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Guangzhou.



