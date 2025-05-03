News 9

U.S. hit Chinese clothing exports

입력 2025.05.03 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States has begun imposing tariffs on small packages sent from China today.

This measure targets Chinese e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu, which have grown by leveraging low prices.

The impact has also reached clothing factories in China.

Our correspondent Kim Min-jung has the report.

[Report]

In Tangbudong Village, Guangzhou, China.

Clothing factories are densely packed along a narrow street that can barely accommodate a car.

Within a 3 km radius, there are over a thousand large and small factories, most of which export clothes produced through e-commerce companies like Shein.

We visited one factory.

While the factory is barely operational, the aftermath of a sudden halt in orders right after the tariff war remains palpable.

Products that were supposed to be exported to the U.S. last month are now piled up in one corner of the factory due to canceled orders.

[Wang Zifang/Representative of ○○ Clothing Company: "If the tariff war prolongs, small and medium-sized enterprises that export to the U.S. from here, as well as American companies importing Chinese goods, will become scapegoats."]

This factory, operated by a Korean expatriate, has completely halted half of its production line.

About 40% of the clothes produced were exported to the U.S., but finding alternative sales channels has proven difficult instead of shipping to the blocked U.S. market.

[Representative of △△ Clothing Company: "American styles and Chinese styles are different, and selling what was sold in the U.S. in China doesn't seem easy."]

Now that the last batch has been cleared, the once bustling export city of Guangzhou is gradually losing its vitality.

[Ye Chao Feng/Tianwei International Logistics: "We are concerned about the prolonged tariff war. The logistics industry is also being affected to some extent."]

The Chinese government maintains an official stance that there is no problem in preparation for a long-term battle, but the impact on manufacturing hubs at the forefront of exports is becoming a reality.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Guangzhou.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. hit Chinese clothing exports
    • 입력 2025-05-03 00:16:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States has begun imposing tariffs on small packages sent from China today.

This measure targets Chinese e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu, which have grown by leveraging low prices.

The impact has also reached clothing factories in China.

Our correspondent Kim Min-jung has the report.

[Report]

In Tangbudong Village, Guangzhou, China.

Clothing factories are densely packed along a narrow street that can barely accommodate a car.

Within a 3 km radius, there are over a thousand large and small factories, most of which export clothes produced through e-commerce companies like Shein.

We visited one factory.

While the factory is barely operational, the aftermath of a sudden halt in orders right after the tariff war remains palpable.

Products that were supposed to be exported to the U.S. last month are now piled up in one corner of the factory due to canceled orders.

[Wang Zifang/Representative of ○○ Clothing Company: "If the tariff war prolongs, small and medium-sized enterprises that export to the U.S. from here, as well as American companies importing Chinese goods, will become scapegoats."]

This factory, operated by a Korean expatriate, has completely halted half of its production line.

About 40% of the clothes produced were exported to the U.S., but finding alternative sales channels has proven difficult instead of shipping to the blocked U.S. market.

[Representative of △△ Clothing Company: "American styles and Chinese styles are different, and selling what was sold in the U.S. in China doesn't seem easy."]

Now that the last batch has been cleared, the once bustling export city of Guangzhou is gradually losing its vitality.

[Ye Chao Feng/Tianwei International Logistics: "We are concerned about the prolonged tariff war. The logistics industry is also being affected to some extent."]

The Chinese government maintains an official stance that there is no problem in preparation for a long-term battle, but the impact on manufacturing hubs at the forefront of exports is becoming a reality.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Guangzhou.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?
민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”

민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”
한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문

한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문
이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”

이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.