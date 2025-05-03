Han declares presidential bid

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo officially declared his candidacy for the presidential election today (5.2), just one day after his resignation.



He promised to complete constitutional amendments and step down from the presidency in three years.



This is a report by Park Young-min.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced his candidacy for the presidential election, stating that he would push for constitutional amendments immediately upon taking office.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "On the first day of my term, I will establish a presidential committee to support constitutional amendments and devote all efforts to ensure its success."]



He promised to complete the constitutional amendments within three years and step down from the presidency right after the general and presidential elections.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "Politicians who have lived for power cannot initiate or complete constitutional amendments."]



He also stated that he would take the lead in resolving trade issues, leveraging his experience as an economic bureaucrat.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "I am actively communicating with the U.S. government and various experts. I will definitely resolve this trade issue."]



Regarding the responsibility for the martial law, he mentioned that he would accomplish what he could not as Prime Minister with the power of the presidency and proposed a national unity cabinet.



He registered as a preliminary candidate for the presidential election and visited a slum area as his first schedule with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



He mentioned reflecting the policies of the Seoul city government in his pledges.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "May I include them significantly with your permission?"]



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "Of course."]



This is interpreted as a strategy to emphasize people's livelihoods and secure moderate votes through a focus on national unity and supporting the vulnerable.



He visited the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju as a symbol of unity.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "I am also from Honam, everyone."]



However, he turned back after facing opposition from civic groups.



Former Prime Minister Han is scheduled to meet with Chyung Dai-chul, the chairman of the Parliamentarian’s Society, tomorrow (5.3) to discuss publicizing constitutional amendments.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



