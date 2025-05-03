DP pushes impeachment vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Assembly was in a state of urgency last night (5.1) due to the Democratic Party's sudden push for impeachment.



There was an unplanned meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, followed by a plenary session and then a suspension of the vote. Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



The mood was amicable when the agreement on the supplementary budget was announced.



However, the situation changed rapidly following the Supreme Court's reversal ruling.



The Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting.



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "(The court's ruling) will go down in judicial history as a disgraceful ruling that has shattered trust overnight."]



At 8:30 PM, an unexpected meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee was also held.



The impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi was passed.



[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "He’s been leading this country’s economy as Deputy Prime Minister, and look at the result."]



[Yoo Sang-bum/People Power Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "(Why) Choi Sang-mok's impeachment? Is this a sudden attempt to shut down the country?"]



When the motion for impeachment was pushed forward in the subsequent plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Choi left his seat.



People Power Party lawmakers protested but were unable to block the motion.



["Lee Jae-myung is a criminal! Woo Won-shik, resign!"]



Deputy Prime Minister Choi expressed his intention to resign before the vote, but it was approved by acting president Han Duck-soo who was officiall serving till midnight.



The ongoing voting was suspended upon hearing the news of his resignation.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The only reason for the sudden acceleration of impeachment is that criminal Lee Jae-myung was convicted by the Supreme Court."]



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "The impeachment motion against Choi Sang-mok had already been reported to the National Assembly as a party decision, and the Judiciary Committee had already completed the hearing."]



The Democratic Party also proposed an impeachment motion against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday.



This is the 31st attempt at impeachment since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



