News 9

DP pushes impeachment vote

입력 2025.05.03 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Assembly was in a state of urgency last night (5.1) due to the Democratic Party's sudden push for impeachment.

There was an unplanned meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, followed by a plenary session and then a suspension of the vote. Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

The mood was amicable when the agreement on the supplementary budget was announced.

However, the situation changed rapidly following the Supreme Court's reversal ruling.

The Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting.

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "(The court's ruling) will go down in judicial history as a disgraceful ruling that has shattered trust overnight."]

At 8:30 PM, an unexpected meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee was also held.

The impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi was passed.

[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "He’s been leading this country’s economy as Deputy Prime Minister, and look at the result."]

[Yoo Sang-bum/People Power Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "(Why) Choi Sang-mok's impeachment? Is this a sudden attempt to shut down the country?"]

When the motion for impeachment was pushed forward in the subsequent plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Choi left his seat.

People Power Party lawmakers protested but were unable to block the motion.

["Lee Jae-myung is a criminal! Woo Won-shik, resign!"]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi expressed his intention to resign before the vote, but it was approved by acting president Han Duck-soo who was officiall serving till midnight.

The ongoing voting was suspended upon hearing the news of his resignation.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The only reason for the sudden acceleration of impeachment is that criminal Lee Jae-myung was convicted by the Supreme Court."]

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "The impeachment motion against Choi Sang-mok had already been reported to the National Assembly as a party decision, and the Judiciary Committee had already completed the hearing."]

The Democratic Party also proposed an impeachment motion against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday.

This is the 31st attempt at impeachment since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP pushes impeachment vote
    • 입력 2025-05-03 00:16:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Assembly was in a state of urgency last night (5.1) due to the Democratic Party's sudden push for impeachment.

There was an unplanned meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, followed by a plenary session and then a suspension of the vote. Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

The mood was amicable when the agreement on the supplementary budget was announced.

However, the situation changed rapidly following the Supreme Court's reversal ruling.

The Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting.

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "(The court's ruling) will go down in judicial history as a disgraceful ruling that has shattered trust overnight."]

At 8:30 PM, an unexpected meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee was also held.

The impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi was passed.

[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "He’s been leading this country’s economy as Deputy Prime Minister, and look at the result."]

[Yoo Sang-bum/People Power Party Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member: "(Why) Choi Sang-mok's impeachment? Is this a sudden attempt to shut down the country?"]

When the motion for impeachment was pushed forward in the subsequent plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Choi left his seat.

People Power Party lawmakers protested but were unable to block the motion.

["Lee Jae-myung is a criminal! Woo Won-shik, resign!"]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi expressed his intention to resign before the vote, but it was approved by acting president Han Duck-soo who was officiall serving till midnight.

The ongoing voting was suspended upon hearing the news of his resignation.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The only reason for the sudden acceleration of impeachment is that criminal Lee Jae-myung was convicted by the Supreme Court."]

[Park Chan-dae/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "The impeachment motion against Choi Sang-mok had already been reported to the National Assembly as a party decision, and the Judiciary Committee had already completed the hearing."]

The Democratic Party also proposed an impeachment motion against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung yesterday.

This is the 31st attempt at impeachment since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration began.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?
민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”

민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”
한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문

한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문
이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”

이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.