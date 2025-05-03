Supreme Court ruling sparks clash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the ruling yesterday (May 1), the Democratic Party fiercely attacked the Supreme Court in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



The People Power Party countered that it was a legitimate ruling.



Minister of Court Administration and Supreme Court Justice Chun Dae-yup reiterated that the Supreme Court's ruling should be respected.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



The Democratic Party launched a fierce attack, claiming that the Supreme Court's ruling was a hasty decision and an interference in the election.



[Kim Gi-pyo/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Do you think there are people who believe that the trial was expedited just to uphold the 6-3-3 principle?"]



[Lee Seong-yoon/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "It was a deliberate interference in the election. It has effectively silenced the president's voting rights."]



Justice Chun Dae-yup rebutted, stating that the matter would have been reviewed more rigorously given its significance.



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of Court Administration and Supreme Court Justice: "Discussions on procedural aspects were thoroughly conducted, resulting in a ruling that is nearly 90 pages long."]



He emphasized that while criticism such as judicial coup and political interference can be made, the ruling and judges must be respected.



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of Court Administration and Supreme Court Justice: "Without respect for the Supreme Court's ruling and judges, the rule of law and our constitutional institutions that support it cannot exist..."]



The People Power Party raised concerns about the delay in the election law trial, emphasizing that it was a legitimate ruling.



[Yoo Sang-beom/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The first and second trials took 2 years and 6 months. It was an unprecedentedly lengthy trial."]



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of Court Administration and Supreme Court Justice: "Overall, it can be said that it was a delayed trial."]



[Jo Bae-sook/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "I express deep concern over attempts to deny the legitimacy of the judiciary's judgment and to portray it as a political scapegoat."]



Although he did not participate in the ruling, a nerve-wracking exchange occurred between Justice Chun and Chairman Jung Chung-rae of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Thank you for your hard work, Justice Chun Dae-yup."]



[Chun Dae-yup/Minister of Court Administration and Supreme Court Justice: "(I came here in my capacity as) Minister of Court Administration, not as a Supreme Court Justice."]



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "You are a Supreme Court Justice. I find what you just said a bit outrageous, so I would like to point that out."]



In response to a question about increasing the number of Supreme Court Justices so that ordinary citizens can have their cases heard in the Supreme Court within 9 days, Justice Chun calmly stated that he would consider it carefully.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



