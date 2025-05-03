DP slams court ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Along with the proposal of the bill and the offensive from the Judiciary Committee, the Democratic Party also visited the Supreme Court to express their protest.



There were even claims for the impeachment of Supreme Court justices.



The People Power Party demanded that candidate Lee Jae-myung withdraw from the presidential race, stating he is not qualified to run.



This is a report by Yeo So-yeon.



[Report]



The first Democratic Party campaign committee meeting after the selection of Lee Jae-myung as the presidential candidate turned into a venue for criticizing the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the previous decision.



[Park Chan-dae/Acting Party Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "An organized operation to change the election results and continue the insurrection is progressing smoothly."]



They emphasized that this ruling would not affect his candidacy or election.



[Kang Kum-sil/Chairperson of the Democratic Party's Campaign Committee: "According to the Public Official Election Act, only crimes committed during this presidential election can invalidate the result."]



Candidate Lee did not make any specific comments today (5.2).



Over 50 lawmakers visited the Supreme Court to hold a rally condemning the ruling and hinted at the possibility of impeachment of the justices.



[Jin Sung-joon/Chairperson of the Democratic Party's Policy Committee: "At the very least, we can suspend their duties. Therefore, I believe we should not hesitate any longer."]



The People Power Party urged the immediate replacement of Lee Jae-myung, stating he is unqualified as a candidate.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "If you truly respect the will of the people, the only way is to step down immediately."]



They criticized the Democratic Party for praising the judiciary when the rulings are favorable and accusing it of political interference when unfavorable, calling on the public to judge.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Please join forces to prevent the constitutional terror and rampage of the Lee Jae-myung faction."]



They also emphasized the need for a swift ruling in the retrial.



[Yoo Sang-bum/Member of the People Power Party: "(If we hold the presidential election again) there will be a loss of election costs amounting to about 500 billion won and even more serious social chaos than now..."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated that he would prevent Lee from taking power by winning the presidential election, while candidate Han Dong-hoon emphasized that the current zeitgeist calls for Lee's exit.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!