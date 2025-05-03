DP pushes trial freeze bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has decided to eliminate this controversy altogether.



If a president is elected, they have initiated a legal amendment to halt criminal trials.



The People Power Party criticized this as an unprecedented legislative coup and a "shield law" for Lee Jae-myung.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has defined the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the conviction as "interference in the presidential election."



They proposed an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act to clarify the definition of prosecution under the president's immunity privilege.



Today (5.2), a total of four bills were proposed, with the core content stating that all ongoing trials would be suspended if one is elected president.



[Jung Chung-rae/Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chairman: "There may be a conflict between the constitutional immunity and the actual operation of trials, which could hinder the performance of presidential duties."]



The amendment also includes a provision that the law will take effect immediately upon promulgation and will apply to the president at the time of implementation.



[Kim Yong-min/Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/Democratic Party: "It is only natural that the decision to dismiss the prosecution should be made, but since it seems that won't happen, we need to include a suspension provision."]



Additionally, a law to introduce the crime of legal distortion against judges and prosecutors, to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 30, and to appoint one-third of the justices from outside the judiciary has also been proposed.



The People Power Party has expressed strong opposition, calling it an unprecedented legislative coup.



They criticized the Democratic Party for bringing up the "shield law" for Lee Jae-myung just a day after the Supreme Court ruling, calling it a challenge to democracy and the rule of law.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Chief Spokesperson: "It is clear that Lee Jae-myung is dreaming of a state that is entirely controlled by him, encompassing legislative, judicial, and executive branches."]



They also warned that if the Democratic Party comes to power, they will propose a law for Lee's pardon.



[Park Jun-tae/Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member/People Power Party: "I believe they will definitely revise the law for Lee Jae-myung's pardon once they seize power."]



The Democratic Party has immediately submitted the proposed amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee for review.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin reporting.



