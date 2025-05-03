Lee's trial expedited

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The election law case of Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, is also progressing very quickly.



Today (5.2), just one day after the Supreme Court's decision, the Seoul High Court set the trial date for May 15, two weeks later, and has sent a summons to the candidate.



First, reporter Lee Ho-jun reports.



[Report]



The Supreme Court, in a swift review, remanded Lee Jae-myung’s election law case with a guilty intent after just 36 days.



The Seoul High Court, which received the case, moved even faster.



In just one day, the case was assigned to Criminal Division 7, and the first trial date was set for 2 PM on the 15th.



The court sent the summons to the candidate not by regular mail but through a 'special delivery' by a court bailiff.



All of this was carried out today.



The court's position is that if the candidate does not appear on the first date, a new trial schedule will be set, and if he fails to appear again, the trial could be concluded and a verdict could be delivered.



In the legal community, since there are no additional facts to dispute, there are predictions that a verdict could be possible within a month after just one trial.



However, there are also observations that "if the summons is refused or if he does not appear in court, a verdict within a month seems unlikely" due to the obligation for the defendant to attend the retrial.



Nevertheless, many in the legal community believe that it will be difficult to reach a final ruling on the candidate's election law case before the election date.



If a fine of over 1 million won, which would prevent him from running in this election, is imposed in the retrial, it is expected that the candidate's election law case will go to the Supreme Court for a retrial.



The retrial process at the Supreme Court takes at least 28 days for the submission of the appeal and reasons, as well as the transfer of the case records.



It is expected that it will take at least two months to complete the retrial process, while there are now only 32 days left until the election.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!