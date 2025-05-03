News 9

Inmate caught with phone

입력 2025.05.03 (01:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We recently reported on an incident where an inmate at the Busan Detention Center was caught with a smartphone and an electronic cigarette.

Upon investigation, authorities found that one of the reasons was that the management of personal belongings was entrusted to the inmates.

Reporter Kim Young-rok has the story.

[Report]

Last month, an inmate was caught possessing a smartphone at the Busan Detention Center.

The smartphone was found in the boiler room of the detention center.

It had been passed on from another inmate who was released on parole last October.

The inmate before the parole, who was responsible for classifying the personal belongings of new arrivals, had picked up the smartphone from the storage and smuggled it out, informing a fellow inmate of the hiding place just before his release.

The inmate who obtained the smartphone attempted to contact his family using the detention center's internal phone and even tried to smuggle in a SIM card for the smartphone.

The detention center confirmed this fact by investigating the call records of the internal phone.

The correctional authorities have requested a forensic examination from the police to determine whether the seized smartphone was actually used.

The electronic cigarette, which was discovered alongside the smartphone, was found by an inmate who was cleaning after a guard dropped it in the break room, and it was secretly hidden in the guard's duty room.

[Ha Tae-young/Professor at Dong-A University Law School: "The possibility of prohibited items such as mobile phones or weapons being smuggled in is quite high."]

Many correctional facilities across the country have entrusted the classification and management of personal belongings to inmates.

The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will review whether the management of inmates' personal belongings is appropriate in light of this incident.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Inmate caught with phone
    • 입력 2025-05-03 01:20:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

We recently reported on an incident where an inmate at the Busan Detention Center was caught with a smartphone and an electronic cigarette.

Upon investigation, authorities found that one of the reasons was that the management of personal belongings was entrusted to the inmates.

Reporter Kim Young-rok has the story.

[Report]

Last month, an inmate was caught possessing a smartphone at the Busan Detention Center.

The smartphone was found in the boiler room of the detention center.

It had been passed on from another inmate who was released on parole last October.

The inmate before the parole, who was responsible for classifying the personal belongings of new arrivals, had picked up the smartphone from the storage and smuggled it out, informing a fellow inmate of the hiding place just before his release.

The inmate who obtained the smartphone attempted to contact his family using the detention center's internal phone and even tried to smuggle in a SIM card for the smartphone.

The detention center confirmed this fact by investigating the call records of the internal phone.

The correctional authorities have requested a forensic examination from the police to determine whether the seized smartphone was actually used.

The electronic cigarette, which was discovered alongside the smartphone, was found by an inmate who was cleaning after a guard dropped it in the break room, and it was secretly hidden in the guard's duty room.

[Ha Tae-young/Professor at Dong-A University Law School: "The possibility of prohibited items such as mobile phones or weapons being smuggled in is quite high."]

Many correctional facilities across the country have entrusted the classification and management of personal belongings to inmates.

The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will review whether the management of inmates' personal belongings is appropriate in light of this incident.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.
김영록
김영록 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?

5월 15일 첫 공판…파기환송심 속도 내나?
민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”

민주당, ‘대통령 당선 시 재판 정지’ 법 개정…국민의힘 “입법 쿠데타”
한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문

한덕수 “개헌하고 3년 뒤 퇴임” …오세훈과 ‘쪽방촌’ 방문
이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”

이재명, 강원 접경지 ‘경청투어’ …“군사합의 복원, 지역경제 회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.