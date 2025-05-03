Inmate caught with phone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We recently reported on an incident where an inmate at the Busan Detention Center was caught with a smartphone and an electronic cigarette.



Upon investigation, authorities found that one of the reasons was that the management of personal belongings was entrusted to the inmates.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the story.



[Report]



Last month, an inmate was caught possessing a smartphone at the Busan Detention Center.



The smartphone was found in the boiler room of the detention center.



It had been passed on from another inmate who was released on parole last October.



The inmate before the parole, who was responsible for classifying the personal belongings of new arrivals, had picked up the smartphone from the storage and smuggled it out, informing a fellow inmate of the hiding place just before his release.



The inmate who obtained the smartphone attempted to contact his family using the detention center's internal phone and even tried to smuggle in a SIM card for the smartphone.



The detention center confirmed this fact by investigating the call records of the internal phone.



The correctional authorities have requested a forensic examination from the police to determine whether the seized smartphone was actually used.



The electronic cigarette, which was discovered alongside the smartphone, was found by an inmate who was cleaning after a guard dropped it in the break room, and it was secretly hidden in the guard's duty room.



[Ha Tae-young/Professor at Dong-A University Law School: "The possibility of prohibited items such as mobile phones or weapons being smuggled in is quite high."]



Many correctional facilities across the country have entrusted the classification and management of personal belongings to inmates.



The Ministry of Justice has stated that it will review whether the management of inmates' personal belongings is appropriate in light of this incident.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



