Lee visits border area in Gangwon

[Anchor]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung continued his efforts to listen to public sentiment by visiting the border area of Gangwon Province, where his party has traditionally struggled.



He proposed restoring the September 19 military agreement to ease military tensions and presented tailored pledges, including guaranteeing property rights for residents in the border area.



Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.



[Report]



On the second day of his three-night, four-day "Listening Tour," candidate Lee Jae-myung headed to the border area of Gangwon Province.



He visited Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Yanggu, Inje, and Goseong in one day, areas where he lost in the last presidential election.



He met with traditional market merchants to hear their difficulties and also used the local currency he has been promoting.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "The economy has worsened because of poor politics... The way to revive the economy starts with electing a capable and loyal worker."]



He also visited a store selling military supplies.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I heard that sales have decreased because the number of soldiers has gone down?"]



He unveiled tailored pledges for the border area.



He proposed restoring the September 19 military agreement to ease military tensions, stopping North Korean leaflets and balloon launches, and forming a joint military committee between the North and South.



He promised compensation for the stress of border residents, guaranteeing property rights, and designating a peace economic special zone.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We need to come up with measures to utilize vacant military land for development or tourism..."]



Regarding the attempted impeachment of former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, he stated that it is a matter for the party leadership and that he will focus on people's livelihoods and the field, avoiding a direct answer.



This is interpreted as a strategy to emphasize stability as a presidential candidate while distancing himself from the party's hardline response.



Regarding former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's candidacy, he said that Han was effectively responsible for the mismanagement of state affairs over the past three years, and that his sudden shift from election manager to candidate is something the public will ultimately judge.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.



