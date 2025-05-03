News 9

Sudden leadership gap in economy

[Anchor]

Considering the presidential election and the schedule for personnel hearings, the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Economy will inevitably remain vacant for over a month.

There are concerns that not only the 'urgent' customs negotiations but also the country's international credibility may be affected.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

The macroeconomic and financial issues meeting, known as the 'F4 meeting', coordinated economic policies once a week.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok was the chair of the meeting.

[Choi Sang-mok/Former Deputy Prime Minister of Economy/Apr. 3: "We will immediately implement all available market stabilization measures."]

Today (May 2), First Vice Minister Kim Beom-seok took over the F4 meeting.

Acting Minister Kim Beom-seok mentioned international credibility and customs shocks.

These two issues are the most concerning.

Last week, the '2+2 Korea-U.S. Trade Consultation' was held.

The structure was such that former Deputy Prime Minister Choi was negotiating with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, but it is difficult to match that level of response with an acting position.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance's negotiation power regarding exchange rates is also likely to be shaken.

International cooperation on U.S. tariffs is also faltering.

The schedule to meet with the finance ministers of China and Japan in Italy on May 4 is on the verge of being canceled.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Research Institute: "This is a negative factor in dialogue negotiations, and if we do not have an economic control tower, the speed of negotiations could significantly slow down."]

The absence of an economic leader is itself a negative factor for international credibility.

The person who had been persuading credit rating agencies to separate politics and economics after the martial law has suddenly disappeared.

[Choi Sang-mok/Former Deputy Prime Minister of Economy/Dec. 8, 2024: "No matter what situation arises, I will firmly maintain our international credibility without any wavering."]

Among the three major credit rating agencies, Fitch and S&P have recently maintained Korea's credit rating, but they have clearly expressed concerns about the prolonged political uncertainty.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

